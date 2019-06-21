DAMS’ Sette Câmara Beats de Vries in Formula 2 Practice At Paul Ricard

DAMS‘ Sérgio Sette Câmara kick started the fifth round of the 2019 FIA Formula 2 Championship fastest ahead of ART Grand Prix‘s Nyck de Vries.

The McLaren F1 Team junior driver set a 1:44.009 in the final minutes of the session, surpassing the Dutch driver who led majority of the session and arrives into Circuit Paul Ricard only one point separating himself to championship leader Nicholas Latifi.

UNI-Virtuosi Racing‘s Luca Ghiotto set the third best time of practice ahead of Prema Racing‘s Mick Schumacher. Sauber Junior Team by Charouz‘s Callum Ilott impressed and placed the fifth best time going into qualifying later in the day.

The sole practice session began with cars heading out on track to complete a Virtual Saftey Car test and their installation laps. Tatiana Calderón when attempting to leave her pit box, tagged one of the tyres and launched her up in the air. Fortunately for the Arden driver, she landed safely and nobody was harmed.

Schumacher set the early pace in practice with a 1:49.459, whilst Monaco Sprint race winner Anthoine Hubert spun at the exit of Turn 6. Louis Delétraz, Jack Aitken and Sette Câmara sat on top of the standings after ten minutes.

Latifi, who competed in Formula 1‘s Free Practice 1 session with Williams Racing, quickly jumped to the top of the time sheets briefly before improvements by title rival de Vries and Delétraz surpassed him with thirty minutes remaining.

Both Delétraz, Latifi and de Vries traded places at the top of the time sheets as they improve their times, all of them going fastest overall. Ilott pushed to go fourth fastest time ahead of Ghiotto.

Luca leaped up the standings with an impressive lap to go second fastest, but fell short by 0.060 seconds to de Vries who remained on top with twenty minutes of practice remaining. Nobuharu Matsushita and Sette Câmara nearly collided with each other at the chicane after the Mistral straight, with the Japanese driver in the Carlin fuming towards the DAMS car.

de Vries remained on top until with six minutes remain when the Brazilian of Sette Câmara placed 1:44.566 to go fastest overall, beating the Dutch drivers time by half a tenth. The DAMS driver improved his time second time asking by setting a 1:44.009.

The session ended with Sette Câmara ending the session fastest ahead of de Vries and Ghiotto. ART driver Nikita Mazepin spun at the chicane after the Mistral chicane, stalling his car as a result which brought an end to drivers’ setting a lap time. Schumacher and Ilott delivered strong laps to break into the top five whilst Latifi ended the session in eighth place behind Guanyu Zhou and Sean Gelael.