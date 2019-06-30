DAMS’ Sette Câmara Claims First F2 Win Since 2017 In Thrilling Sprint Race

DAMS‘ Sérgio Sette Câmara claims the win in the Sprint race in FIA Formula 2 at the Red Bull Ring, securing his first win in over two years whilst Prema‘s Mick Schumacher completes an incredible comeback drive from eighteenth to fourth place.

The Brazilian utilised the lead of the race in the early stages of the race against five drivers and held his ground against Carlin‘s Louis Delétraz and UNI-Virtuosi Racing‘s Luca Ghiotto. Delétraz retired from the race in the final laps after a brake failure, giving way to Ghiotto to claim second place. The McLaren Junior driver claimed his first F2 win since Belgium 2017, where he won the Sprint race.

Ghiotto claimed second place after battling with his Virtuosi team-mate Guanyu Zhou for majority of the race. ART Grand Prix‘s Nyck de Vries secured third place, holding on against a late change from Schumacher who clawed his way back through the field from an eighteenth place start.

MP Motorsport‘s Jordan King started the race on reverse grid pole and got off the line well to retain the lead of the race on Lap 1. Delétraz challenged for the lead at the opening turn, but was’t successful and left him defending against de Vries, Sette Câmara and Zhou. Feature race winner Nobuharu Matsushita went off the circuit after going three wide at Turn 4, demoting him outside of the top ten.

de Vries pushed in the opening laps and made his way past Delétraz and King for the lead of the race, but by the end of Lap 4 lost the lead due to an issue, slowing him down and sending him down to sixth place. Lap 5 saw an epic six-car battle between King, Delétraz, Sette Câmara, Zhou, Ghiotto and de Vries all duel for the lead of the race. The Carlin of Delétraz won the battle, taking the lead of the race from King and withholding the challenge from the other cars behind.

Delétraz held the lead until Lap 7 when Sette Câmara used the DRS in the run towards Turn 3 to pass the Swiss driver for the lead of the race. Zhou jumped up to third place ahead of his Virtuosi team-mate Ghiotto as King falls down to sixth place.

Anthoine Hubert nudged his way through Jack Aitken for seventh place at Turn 3, but the Anglo-Korean driver attempted to take the position back on Lap 12 in the race towards Turn 4 with DRS, but made contact with the rear of Hubert’s Arden and damaging his front wing. Aitken dropped down the field as he went off track and pitted for repairs, whilst Hubert lost seventh to Schumacher, as he continued to progress his way through the field.

Schumacher attempted to pass King for sixth place, but the British driver held his ground throughout Lap 15 ahead of the Prema. But the German made his move for the position on the following lap whilst the two Virtuosi drivers of Zhou and Ghiotto fought for the final podium position. Ghiotto managed to find his way past his Chinese team-mate for third place at Turn 5.

Delétraz followed behind race leader Sette Câmara towards the final stages of the race, but at the start of Lap 20 and into the run towards Turn 1, the Swiss driver suffered a brake failure and lost control of his car, resulting in a scary shunt from the Carlin driver. Delétraz retired from the race and brought out of the safety car with eight laps to go. The incident promotes the two Virtuosi drivers up into the podium places.

The safety car came into the pits after Lap 22, with Sette Câmara leading away ahead of both Virtuosi drivers of Ghiotto and Zhou. de Vries pounced on Zhou for the final podium spot at Turn 1. Schumacher soon followed the Dutch driver by passing the Chinese driver for fourth at Turn 2. Matsushita made up several places at the restart of the race by going from eighth place to fifth in a space of two laps as Zhou dropped down to sixth place.

Schumacher followed behind de Vries in the final two laps of the race as he aimed to complete his incredible comeback drive with his first F2 podium. But the Dutch driver held his ground with his worn tyres and kept third place at the chequered flag.

Sette Câmara claimed his first F2 win of the season and his first win in over two years ahead of Ghiotto by less than a second, with championship leader de Vries claiming third ahead of Schumacher, Matsushita, Nicholas Latifi, King and Zhou, who rounded off the points scoring positions.