Ferrari’s Binotto Doesn’t Expect Any ‘Significant’ Car Changes Coming To Fix Their Problems

Scuderia Ferrari‘s boss Mattia Binotto says the team haven’t got any significant changes coming to the SF90 in a bid to solve their problems.

Ferrari’s 2019 season has started in disappointment despite having the fastest car in pre-season testing. The Italian team have struggled in-season to match the pace of rivals Mercedes AMG Motorsport in the opening races of 2019.

Mercedes have taken all six victories so far, whilst Ferrari have been left playing catch up and dueling with Red Bull Racing, only taking four podium finishes with Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc.

As well as their problems with the overall pace of the SF90, Ferrari have also encountered trouble relating to team orders, strategy and their timing during qualifying. At the Monaco Grand Prix, Leclerc surprisingly got knocked out of Qualifying 1 after his team decided not to go out in the final minutes of the session whilst everyone was improving their times.

Leclerc’s race didn’t improve as contact with the wall at La Rascasse caused a puncture, leaving major floor damage to his Ferrari and forced the twenty-one year old to retire. Meanwhile, team-mate Vettel captured second place and ended Mercedes’ streak of consecutive one-two finishes in 2019.

The Italian giants introduced an engine upgrade at the Spanish Grand Prix, originally meant to be brought in for the Canadian Grand Prix, in a bid to improve their performance. Mercedes are expecting to introduce their engine update for the weekend in Montreal.

However, Binotto says the team hasn’t got anymore changes coming to the car that will make a ‘significant’ impact on the problems they have suffered at the start of the year.

“We know we’re not competitive enough right now and, for the time being we haven’t got any more changes coming on the car that will have a significant effect on the problems we have encountered since the start of the season,” said Binotto

“However, the Canadian track characteristics present another different challenge, given that top speed, braking efficiency and traction are the main considerations.

“We arrive here ready to do our best and to put the mistakes of the last few races behind us.”

The 2.71 mile circuit of the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve is expected to favour Ferrari’s power unit due to the track’s long straights and short lap times.

Ferrari performed strongly at the Bahrain Grand Prix with their package, but couldn’t execute the win as Leclerc lost the lead due to suffering an engine-related issue whilst Vettel spun in his battle with Lewis Hamilton.

Last year’s edition of the Grand Prix in Canada proved to be a happier time for the Italian camp as Vettel took a dominant win ahead of Valtteri Bottas and Max Verstappen.

Binotto says the nature of the Montreal circuit often provides exciting racing due to the long straights and heavy braking zones the track provides.

“Thinking of Canada, there are so many memories of past seasons that come to mind. This track has usually produced some exciting and unexpected racing.

“The long straight and the big braking zone before the chicane that leads onto the start-finish line is the place to overtake and to see some good fights.”