Formula 1 Delay 2021 Regulations Presentation Until October 2019

Formula 1 has announced following meetings during the Canadian Grand Prix and in Paris to delay the presentation of the 2021 FIA Formula 1 World Championship Technical, Sporting and Financial regulations until the end of October 2019.

The meeting held in Paris featuring members from the FIA, Formula 1 owners Liberty Media, team principals and technical directors of all ten F1 teams, Pirelli and current drivers such as Lewis Hamilton and Nico Hülkenberg were invited to discuss the deadline for the 2021 regulations.

Many draft proposals for the 2021 regulations have been presented over the course of this and last season in a bid to decide where the direction of the sport will go, but prior to the Canadian Grand Prix, several areas of the proposals were left for cause of concern.

The concerns saw several meetings take place in Canada on what to do next, with the FIA aware that a decision over the rules and regulations needed clarity and to be published before the end of the month, unless the teams fully agree to delay the regulations.

A meeting was constructed in Paris with several key figures from F1’s main parties, teams and drivers – including Hamilton and head of the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association Alexander Wurz to decide to delay the 2021 rules until the end of October. The presence of the drivers in the FIA meeting has been significant as there have been suggestions to get them involved with further decisions over the changes in the sport.

“Following discussions during the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal and a meeting today, 13 June, in Paris between the FIA, Formula 1, Team Principals and Technical Directors from the ten teams, the championship’s single tyre supplier and a number of drivers – Lewis Hamilton, Nico Hulkenberg and Alexander Wurz – it has been unanimously agreed to defer the final presentation of the Technical, Sporting and Financial regulations for the FIA Formula 1 World Championship for 2021 and beyond until the end of October 2019,” said in the statement released by F1.

“While the FIA Formula 1 World Championship’s key stakeholders feel the core objectives outlined for the future set of regulations have been defined, in the interests of the sport it was agreed that the best outcome will be achieved by using the extra time for further refinement and additional consultation.

“Furthermore, following today’s first meeting featuring the aforementioned stakeholders, a series of additional meetings will be held over the coming months.”

The delay allows the sport and the organisers to clarify over the 2021 changes and place the foundations for the future of the sport. But teams such as Renault fear the delay will allow the bigger teams to soften the rule changes.

Furthermore, the regulations announcement delayed until October 2019 will only allow the teams 14 months before the start of the 2021 calendar year begins to prepare and plan the new regulated cars. Often teams plan their car two years in advance and adjust over time due to recent upgrades place on the cars and if any regulation changes that have been introduced before the season begins.