Fourth Place In Qualifying ‘Feels Like A Pole Position!’ – Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo describes his best qualifying result so far with the Renault F1 Team like he had just achieved Pole position, after earning a fourth place grid spot for the Canadian Grand Prix.

The Australian driver put in an outstanding qualifying session around the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, setting a 1:11.071 in the final session to go ahead of the likes of Red Bull Racing‘s Pierre Gasly and Mercedes AMG Motorsport‘s Valtteri Bottas.

Ricciardo will share the second row alongside Scuderia Ferrari‘s Charles Leclerc and only one row behind pole sitter Sebastian Vettel and second place Lewis Hamilton.

Renault produced strong pace throughout qualifying, with Ricciardo’s team-mate Nico Hülkenberg starting the race from seventh place on the grid. The team benefited from the mishaps of others in the final moments of Qualifying 2, when Haas F1 Team‘s Kevin Magnussen crashed and causing a red flag, which halted Max Verstappen from producing a fast lap on the Soft tyres.

Ricciardo managed to beat Gasly’s time by 0.008 seconds in Q3 and earned Renault’s first second row start since the 2010 Japanese Grand Prix with Robert Kubica.

Whilst Ricciardo says he’ll see what the race pace will be like on Sunday, he will be enjoying his fourth place he earned i qualifying, describing the moment like he has achieved pole position.

“I never thought I’d be so happy for a fourth place in qualifying; it feels like a pole position!” commented Ricciardo.

“It was so cool when they told me over the radio I was fourth. I’m really happy for the team today.

“This track is fun, I’ve always enjoyed it here. We seemed quick from the start of the day. Even yesterday we were fast, but we made further improvements and managed to put it all together for qualifying.

“We’ll see about tomorrow, the start could be interesting. For now, we’ll enjoy this moment as a fourth in qualifying is huge for us.”