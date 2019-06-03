Gasly Hoping To Build On 2018 Canadian GP Performance

Pierre Gasly will be hoping to build to his eleventh place finish from last year’s Canadian Grand Prix as the Frenchman aims to grab a strong result with Red Bull Racing, who have historically performed well in Montreal.

Gasly concluded the race at the Monaco Grand Prix with fifth place – his best result of the season so far. The Frenchman also achieved the fastest lap of the race, earning an extra championship point.

Team-mate Max Verstappen was in contention for the race win, but was demoted to fourth place due to a time penalty for an unsafe release in the pits.

The next round of the 2019 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season will see the sport head to North America for the Canadian Grand Prix at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

Sebastian Vettel and Daniel Ricciardo took victories at Montreal in 2013 and 2014, whilst Verstappen finished third in last year’s race.

Ahead of this year’s Canadian Grand Prix, his first with the Red Bull team, Gasly says he’ll be looking back to his previous performance around the Montreal circuit in 2018 and hopes he can aim for a better result in this year’s race.

“Canada is a great place and the fact people speak French there also makes life a bit easier for me!,” said Gasly.

“It’s a good track with a lot of history and it usually produces some decent racing with its long straight. I’ve only been to Canada once before so I don’t know much about Montreal but I’m happy to be going back and it’s a track that’s usually good for the Team.

“Max finished third there last year and Daniel got his first win with the Team in Montreal so it’s always been pretty successful for Red Bull.

“I think you always relate a track with your previous performance there and I was P11 in 2018 so it was ok but this year I will be aiming for much better.”