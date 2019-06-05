Giovinazzi Excited For First Taste Of Montréal

Antonio Giovinazzi “can’t wait” for his first taste of the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve at this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix.

It will be the Alfa Romeo Racing drivers first trip to Montréal and he said he “can’t wait” to get going.

“I can’t wait to race in Montreal for the first time in my career.”

Giovinazzi has spent the break between the Monaco Grand Prix and this weekends race in Canada watching the cycling and the MotoGP but the Italian is excited to get back racing himself.

“I’ve had two good weeks to charge my batteries, going to the Giro d’Italia and to the MotoGP in Mugello, and now I am pumped to get back in the cockpit.”

The Italian driver is looking forward to what he hopes is a “fun day” on Sunday at a circuit that has delivered plenty of exciting and incident packed races in recent years.

“The circuit in Canada delivered plenty of interesting races in the past and it’s a place with good overtaking opportunities, so I am looking forward to a fun day on Sunday.”

Giovinazzi is one of three drivers yet to score a point this season and he his hopeful of getting a strong result this weekend.

“Hopefully we can score the results we deserve.”