Grosjean Believes Haas Now Have A Clear Idea Of What To Do With The Pirelli Tyres

Romain Grosjean believes that Haas F1 Team have figured out how to operate the Pirelli tyres after struggling during the early stages of the 2019 Formula 1 Season.

The American team had difficultly getting to grips with the 2019 tyres during the opening races of the season, seeing both Grosjean and team-mate Kevin Magnussen score no points in Bahrain, China and Azerbaijan.

The team however made a turn around with both cars scoring points at the Spanish Grand Prix, with Grosjean claiming his first points of the season.

The Frenchman followed it up with another points finish in Monaco, ending the race in tenth, after being demoted from ninth place due to a time penalty for crossing the pit exit line.

Grosjean believes that Haas have figured out where the window is with the Pirelli tyres and in return, helped the team score points and engage with the midfield teams.

“Now we’ve got a clear idea of what we need to do in terms of tyres. We’ve been working really hard, so we know exactly where the window is,” said Grosjean.

“Now the question is how to bring the tyres into that window. I think we’re getting better and better at that.

“Things should get a bit smoother, and I still believe we’ve got the fourth-fastest car on the track.”

Qualifying in Monaco for Grosjean ended in frustration after failing to complete his final hot lap when he was blocked by Red Bull Racing‘s Pierre Gasly, preventing his fellow countryman in improving his time.

Despite the qualifying frustrations, Grosjean performed reasonably well, managing to make the C5 Pirelli tyres last 51 laps during the race, helping him claim a points finish.

The Frenchman currently lies seventeenth overall in the drivers’ championship with two points to his name.

With Monaco being a track where overtaking is near impossible, the thirty-three year old says qualifying at tracks such as Circuit Gilles Villeneuve where the upcoming Canadian Grand Prix is held, isn’t so important.

“It really depends on the circuit. In Monaco, definitely, qualifying is key, but in Canada and other tracks, it’s a bit less important,” commented Grosjean

“Obviously, the higher up the grid you are, the better it is, but the race can always bring a good surprise if you haven’t qualified where you want.”