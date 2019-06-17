Haas Are ‘Behind In Points’ Than Where They Should Be – Guenther Steiner

Guenther Steiner says his Haas F1 Team are behind on points in the standings, believing that numerous issues have stopped the team from collecting more points than they should from the opening seven races of the 2019 Formula 1 Season.

The American team lie eighth overall in the constructors’ championship, falling in the standings after a disappointing weekend at the Canadian Grand Prix. Both Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean failed to scored points in the race with the team struggling with pace and with Magnussen suffering a crash in Qualifying, which resulted in him starting from the pit lane.

Magnussen’s race was ruined by the qualifying crash and couldn’t use the new car built my his mechanics to climb up the field, leading to an outburst over the radio saying “This is the worst experience I’ve ever had in any race car ever.” Steiner jumped in later during the race stating to the Dane that enough was enough over his complains towards the team over the car’s performance: “It means that for us it’s also not a nice experience. It’s enough now, that’s what it means. Enough means enough.”

Haas’ season has heavily been relied on Magnussen, who has scored 14 out of the team’s 16 points so far this year. Grosjean’s season only started at the Spanish Grand Prix when he claimed his first point of the year. A tenth place in Monaco for the Frenchman puts him in seventeenth overall in the drivers’ championship.

Steiner feels that his team has missed out on some points thanks to numerous reasons that has halted them, aiming to claim those points back with two-third of the year to go.

“We’re obviously behind in points which we should have scored, but for one or another reason we didn’t get them. We weren’t there at the right time to pick them up,” said Steiner.

“What we have to do now is roll our sleeves up and work even harder to try to get some of the points back that we lost in the first-third of the season.”

The French Grand Prix at Circuit Paul Ricard marks the first back-to-back weekend of the season with the Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring following up the week after. The race at the south of France begins a chain of fives races over a seven week period, with the British, German and Hungarian Grand Prix yet to come before the summer break.

Steiner has ruled out that the start of the summer period of the season is a ‘make-or-break’ stage, but has stated that it is an important phase of the championship.

“I wouldn’t say it’s make-or-break,” commented Steiner. “Before the summer shutdown, we’re a little bit more than halfway through the season. I wouldn’t call it make-or-break but, for sure, it’s an important phase of the season.”

In the gap between Canada and France, Formula 1 has decided to push back its decision date for the 2021 rules and regulations in a bid to shake up the sport for the future. The FIA, Formula 1’s owners Liberty Media, Pirelli, all ten teams and a handful of drivers were there to discuss the future of the sport, agreeing to push back the presentation of the new rules to October this year.

Steiner, being the team principal of the Haas team, was part of the panel during the meetings over the 2021 regulations and has said F1 has a clear view on what they’re doing regulations wise but admits there still needs to be more effort put in to finalise the rules for 2021.

“We’re pretty clear regulation-wise what we’re doing next year. That’s all being planned, as normal.

“Every year at this time you’re planning for the following year. Obviously for 2021 there will be new regulations. They’re in discussion, and it takes quite a bit of energy at the moment to attend all the meetings and to think about what’s going to be best for Formula One in our opinion for 2021.

“It’s just one of those years where big decisions are being taken for the future, both for the team and for Formula One. There’s just a little bit more effort needed, but that’s what we need to do.”