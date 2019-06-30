Hamilton Feel Mercedes Need To Address Overheating Issues For Future Hot Races

Lewis Hamilton feels Mercedes AMG Motorsport need to address issues relating to overheating at future hot races after the team struggled to match the pace with the likes of Red Bull Racing and Scuderia Ferrari at the Austrian Grand Prix.

Both Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas record their worst result of the season so far, ending their streak of eight consecutive race wins. Bottas achieved a podium finish with third place behind Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc, whilst Hamilton endured a difficult day with fifth.

Hamilton held onto fourth place in the final stages of the race until the penultimate lap, Sebastian Vettel made his way past the Brit after switching to a two-stop strategy and taking on Soft tyres, which allowed the German to catch Hamilton, who was on old Hard tyres

The hot temperatures around the Styrian mountains proved to be challenging and Hamilton said that overheating was a big issue for Mercedes at the Austrian Grand Prix.

“It wasn’t the easiest day, we knew already before the race started that we might be in trouble here. Overheating proved to be a fairly big issue for us today,”

“I think we had good pace, the car felt good, but we just couldn’t race due to the overheating. It seemed to be a limitation of our car this weekend and the other cars didn’t seem to struggle quite as much as we did, so we’ll have to look into this and try to fix it.”

During the early stages of the race, Hamilton inherited the lead of the race whilst the rest of the field made their stops. But the Brit soon hit trouble when damage to his front wing meant that he lost approximately two seconds a lap, after he hit a kerb out on track.

Mercedes had to change the front wing on Hamilton’s car, which allowed both Bottas and Vettel to pass the Brit whilst he was still in the pits. Hamilton couldn’t catch with the Ferrari of Vettel and ended the race in Austria with fifth place.

Hamilton says he feels that Mercedes need to get on top with dealing hot races on the calendar, otherwise he fears that results like Austria will occur again.

“There’s going to be more hot races coming up like Budapest, so we’ll need to get on top of this, otherwise it could be a difficult few races for us,” commented Hamilton.

“I also damaged my front wing on the kerb, so we had to change it, which cost us a bit of time as well. It’s just one of those bad days in the office, but at least I still got some good points with fifth place.”