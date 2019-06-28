Hamilton Opens Austrian Grand Prix Fastest In Free Practice 1

Lewis Hamilton starts the Austrian Grand Prix weekend fastest overall at the Red Bull Ring in Free Practice 1.

The Mercedes AMG Motorsport driver placed a 1:04.838 ahead of Scuderia Ferrari‘s Sebastian Vettel in second place. Valtteri Bottas set the third best time of the session, having missed over half an hour of the session due to an oil leak at the beginning of practice.

FP1 saw drivers throughout the session testing the track limits and using the ‘sausage kerbs’, which saw some losing bits of their front wings. Both Mercedes cars had their front wings change, whilst Lance Stroll in the Racing Point and Renault‘s Nico Hülkenberg ran over the kerbs and damaged their wings, leaving their debris on track. Hülkenberg’s incident resulted in a red flag at the end of the session.

The session began with Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen heading out on track first with aero rakes fitted onto his car. Multiple drivers followed to complete their installation laps in the opening minutes of FP1. Carlos Sainz Jr. set the first time of the session with a 1:14.185, but was soon replaced by Pierre Gasly with a 1:07.285.

Bottas’ Mercedes was up on the stands at the beginning of the session as Mercedes discovered an oil leak within the power unit of his car. The mechanics worked on the car and managed to get his car onto the track before the thirty minute mark of the session.

Vettel became the first of the front runners to set a flying lap, only falling short off Gasly’s time by four tenths in his first run. Team-mate Charles Leclerc followed behind in third. The two Ferrari’s improve their times to go fastest overall with Vettel placing a 1:06.160, 0.009 seconds faster than Leclerc’s time. Hamilton on his first lap went fifth fastest overall.

By the 30 minute stage of the session, Verstappen jumped to the top of the session with a 1:06.100 ahead of the two Ferrari’s and Hamilton. Daniel Ricciardo in the Renault rounded off the top five.

Verstappen improved on his time into a 1:05.938 as Hamilton encountered traffic issues on track, forcing him to go off-track and skimming over some grass on his return to the track at the final corner. After clearing the traffic, Hamilton jumped up to second place whilst Verstappen on the Medium tyres, improved with a 1:05.488 to remain fastest. Hamilton’s team-mate Bottas surpassed the Brit to second place, with Gasly in fourth ahead of both Ferrari’s.

After a short break where the teams returned a set of Pirelli tyres, the cars headed out on track with Bottas and Leclerc jumping to the top of the standings, trading the top spot with every lap, with Bottas eventually breaking into the 1:04s with a 1:04.999. Leclerc was short by 0.1 seconds, but set his fast time on the Mediums compare to Bottas’ softs.

With fifteen minutes of the session left, Hamilton pursued to the top of the standings ahead of Vettel and Bottas. Leclerc and the two Red Bull drivers of Verstappen and Gasly. Both Mercedes car took front wing changes after both Hamilton and Bottas ran over the yellow ‘sausage’ kerbs’, causing damage to the wings.

Nico Hülkenberg ran over the kerb at the penultimate corner, causing damage to his front wing as the whole left element completely removed itself, spreading debris all over the main straight. The session was red flagged as a result with less than three minutes of the session left.

The session didn’t resume and ended under the red flag. Hamilton ended the session on top ahead of Vettel, Bottas, Leclerc and the two Red Bull’s of Verstappen and Gasly. Sainz in the McLaren was the best of the rest with seventh place ahead of Ricciardo, Kevin Magnussen and Lando Norris.