Hülkenberg: Renault Can Leave Canada With A Smile On Their Faces

Nico Hülkenberg says the Renault F1 Team are leaving the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve with a smile thanks to a double points finish from the Enstone based team.

Both Hülkenberg and Daniel Ricciardo qualified in the top ten, with the Australian managing to clinch fourth place in qualifying. Both Renault cars maintained the pace and finished in the points, with Ricciardo clinching sixth whilst his German team-mate finishing in seventh place.

Hülkenberg enjoyed a clean race passing Mercedes AMG Motorsport‘s Valtteri Bottas at the start and making his soft tyres go the distance, which helped the German in passing Red Bull Racing‘s Pierre Gasly in the pit stop. The German managed to hold back Gasly throughout the race whilst Ricciardo engaged in a lengthy fight with Bottas, which the Finnish driver would eventually win.

The German maintained his seventh place throughout the race, and even had a sniff at battling Ricciardo for sixth. But the two cars kept it clean and leave Canada with 14 points, pushing them up to fifth place and are only two points away from fourth place McLaren F1 Team, who are powered by Renault.

Reflecting on his weekend, Hülkenberg says the team can leave Canada with a smile on their faces after a double points finish and displaying strong race pace throughout the Grand Prix.

“We can be pleased with that today as it’s a really good team result,” said Hülkenberg. “I had strong pace throughout the race, kept the Softs in good shape, and then had fresher tyres at the end.

“I had to back off a little bit to stop the car overheating and from there we settled for a solid team result. We’re leaving here with a smile on our faces.

“The last three or four weekends have been compromised for various reasons and today we achieved the full potential of the car.

“It’s an excellent reward for the team’s hard work at both Enstone and Viry and now we have to aim to keep the momentum going.”