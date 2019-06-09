Kevin Magnussen To Start Canadian Grand Prix From Pit Lane After Q2 Crash

Haas F1 Team‘s Kevin Magnussen will start the Canadian Grand Prix from the pit lane after his heavy accident in Qualifying 2.

The Dane clipped the ‘wall of champions’ and crashed spectacularly on the pit wall, damaging his VF-19 as a result. The session was red flagged and prevented some drivers such as team-mate Romain Grosjean and Red Bull Racing‘s Max Verstappen from setting a timed lap that could of got them into Qualifying 3.

Grosjean was on his only hot lap and was on course to make it into the top ten, but he was the first driver to arrive at the scene of the accident and had to slow down as his team-mate crashed in front of him. The Frenchman ended that session fifteenth with no time to his name.

Verstappen meanwhile was attempting to set a lap on the Soft tyres after failing to produce a reasonable time with the Mediums and left him in the drop zone. The red flag halted his lap and was out of qualifying with eleventh place.

Magnussen was in the top ten at the end of the session and earned a place in Qualifying 3, but didn’t take part due to the damage his car sustained from the crash. The damage was so severe that a new chassis has been set up, forcing the team to break parc-ferme conditions and as a result, the Dane will start Sunday’s race from the pit lane.

The American team are also looking to bring in a new gearbox for Magnussen after damage was found from the accident. The twenty-six year old feels sorry for the team for the accident as he explains what happened from his perspective.

“I just hit the wall – broke the rear suspension, then it shot me over to the pit wall in a big crash,” said Magnussen.

“We were fast, we made it to Q3, and I was improving. I was just trying to push everything, as I knew it was going to be tight. I went on the power a little too early, and everything followed from there. I’m very sorry for the team.”

The pit lane start from Magnussen promotes everyone from eleventh place up one position on the grid. However, McLaren F1 Team‘s Carlos Sainz Jr., who qualified in ninth, was handed a three place grid penalty for impeding Toro Rosso Honda‘s Alexander Albon in Qualifying 1.

The Spaniard falls to 12th place, but due to Magnussen’s pit lane start, Sainz will start from 11th. Verstappen moves up two places and will start in ninth place.