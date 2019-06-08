Lewis Hamilton Not Disappointed To Lose Out On Pole Position To Sebastian Vettel

Mercedes AMG Motorsport‘s Lewis Hamilton says he doesn’t feel disappointed in losing out on pole position for the Canadian Grand Prix to Scuderia Ferrari‘s Sebastian Vettel.

Hamilton had provisional pole for majority of the final qualifying session until Vettel placed his 1:10.240 to take his first pole position in Formula 1 since the 2018 German Grand Prix – 17 races ago.

Mercedes were producing quick times in Qualifying 2 and towards the early stages of Qualifying 3, when Hamilton in his first run managed to surpassed both Ferrari cars, who were tipped favourites to claim pole at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve after finishing one-two in Free Practice 2 and Final Practice on Saturday.

A mistake from team-mate Valtteri Bottas meant that Hamilton was left on his own to fight against Vettel and Charles Leclerc for pole position. Hamilton improved on his time in his final run, but wasn’t enough to earn him his seventh pole position around the Canadian circuit as Vettel crossed the line soon after Hamilton.

Prior to Qualifying, Hamilton had a shaky Friday afternoon when his Mercedes hit the wall at Turn 9, causing damage to his rear suspension and gearbox. The repairs weren’t enough to warrant Hamilton a penalty as the gearbox was a Friday practice allocation and managed to run in Saturday morning with no issues.

Despite losing pole position to Vettel, Hamilton says doesn’t feel disappointed about it and instead, feels happy that he did the best job he could in qualifying ahead of Sunday’s race.

“I think we gave it everything today, so I’m not disappointed,” said Hamilton. “The timing was right, our procedures were good and I did everything I could.

“Overall, I’m happy with the job we’ve done and it leaves us in a good position for the race. We had P1 for a short moment, but Ferrari were just quicker.

“Particularly in the last sector – they were four, five tenths faster on the straight. But, we knew they were going to be quick and that’s good, it’s what racing should be.”

Hamilton has won the Canadian Grand Prix six times, starting with his first win in F1 here back in 2007 with the McLaren F1 Team. The Brit also took three consecutive wins with Mercedes between 2015 to 2017, before Vettel winning last year’s race from pole position.

With the Brit splitting the two Ferrari cars, with Leclerc and Renault F1 Team‘s Daniel Ricciardo‘s starting behind both front runners Vettel and Hamilton, he hopes Sunday’s Canadian Grand Prix will be a good show.

“I’m glad I’ve been able to split the Ferraris today and tomorrow is going to be an interesting race. Hopefully we can put on a good show tomorrow.”





