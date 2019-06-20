Lotterer looking to put Berlin disappointment behind him

Andre Lotterer is looking to bounce back this weekend from his disastrous race at the previous race in Berlin.

A mistake in qualifying saw him start towards the back of the grid and despite making progress in the race he was forced to retire late on with a battery issue.

It put a huge dent his bid for the driver’s title as well, dropping the German to third in the standings and sixteen points behind team-mate and championship leader Jean-Eric Vergne.

But going into this weekend’s Bern ePrix Lotterer says he has put this disappointment behind him, and is looking to secure as many points as possible in order to have a solid shot at the title going into the finale in New York.

“It was a real shame to have a bad race in Berlin, but that’s behind me now and I’m very keen for my first Formula E win before the end of the season,” Lotterer said.

“However, the championship is the ultimate goal so that’s where the focus lies, we will collect all the points that can so that we come to New York with a solid foundation.

“The track [in Bern] looks like good fun and like it will suit me.”

Both DS Techeetah drivers look part in last week’s La Mans 24 Hour race, with neither coming away with a positive result.

Vergne says that his busy calendar in June won’t affect his performance this weekend however, and that he too is aiming to be in as strong a position as possible going to New York.

He commented, “June is one of the busiest race months of the year with both Bern and Le Mans, so I’ve prepared myself thoroughly to be able to deliver an apex performance.

“It will be crucial to score as many points as possible in Bern to be able to enter the Season Five finale in New York with the best circumstances so that’s my goal for this race.”