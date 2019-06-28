Louis Delétraz Fastest In Formula 2 Austria Practice; Top Three Separated By 0.087 Seconds

Carlin‘s Louis Delétraz ended the FIA Formula 2 practice session at the Red Bull Ring fastest ahead of championship leader Nyck de Vries and Luca Ghiotto, with the top three separated by 0.087 seconds.

The Swiss driver placed a 1:14.782 to go fastest overall in the sole practice session for F2. Delétraz was ahead of ART Grand Prix‘s de Vries, who was only short by 0.058 seconds. Ghiotto was third with the top only separated by 0.087 seconds around the ten-corner Austrian circuit. Both drivers displayed consistent pace throughout, but showed signs of heavy tyre degradation with cuts coming on the Pirelli tyres after long runs.

The session began with the drivers heading out onto the track to complete their installation laps. Mick Schumacher for Prema set the first initial lap time with a 1:31.031, before Nicholas Latifi surpassed him as the drivers begin to set their first hot laps.

The times begin to tumble as the drivers began setting times within the below the 1:20s with Sean Gelael, Callum Ilott and Schumacher the first to break the barrier. Gelael and de Vries placed the exact same time with 30 minutes of the session left, with the Indonesian driver placing the time first.

Carlin’s Louis Deletraz quickly made his way to the top by breaking into the 1:14s with a 1:14.782 ahead of de Vries, who improved on his time and Sérgio Sette Câmara. Ilott and UNI-Virtusoi Racing‘s Guanyu Zhou round off the top five by the halfway stage.

Luca Ghiotto jumped to third place, falling short by 0.058 seconds to Deletraz, who remained at top ahead of championship leader de Vries with fifteen minutes remaining. Latifi improved to go fourth overall ahead of Jack Aitken in fifth. The top fifteen cars by the final minutes of the session were within a second to one another, less than a tenth between the top three of Deletraz, de Vries and Ghiotto.

In the final minutes of the session, the drivers head into their racing simulations as the Carlin of Deletraz remained on top of the standings and remained that way when the chequered flag was waved. Deletraz ended fastest ahead of de Vries by 0.058 seconds, with Ghiotto only 0.087 seconds away from the Swiss driver. Latifi in the DAMS ended the session in fourth, with Aitken rounding off the top five.

The three drivers entering F2 this weekend: Arjun Maini, Patricio O’Ward and Ryan Tveter placed plenty of laps under their belts. O’Ward, the IndyCar and Red Bull backed driver showed impressive signs in his first drive at the Red Bull Ring, F2 and in Europe by finishing less than 0.3 seconds behind MP Motorsport team-mate Jordan King in eighteenth place. Maini in the Campos ended the session in fifteenth whilst Tveter for Trident was nineteenth ahead of Tatiana Calderón.