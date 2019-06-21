McLaren Appoint Sergey Sirotkin From Renault As Reserve Driver

McLaren F1 Team have reached an agreement with the Renault F1 Team to appoint Sergey Sirotkin as the team’s reserve driver for the remainder of the 2019 Formula 1 Season.

The Russian competed in the 2018 F1 Season with Williams Racing, scoring one point in his debut season before eventually losing his seat to Robert Kubica. Sirotkin was previously a reserve and test driver for Renault before his drive at Williams. He returned to the Enstone based team at the beginning of 2019, as well as other commitments with SMP Racing – including the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Ahead of the French Grand Prix at Circuit Paul Ricard, both McLaren and Renault have reached an agreement to have access to Sirotkin, if neither Carlos Sainz Jr. or Lando Norris can complete a full race weekend in 2019. The deal ensures both parties have a driver present for both teams at all the remaining Grands Prix if a driver needs replacing due to various reasons.

Sirotkin says he is happy to join the Woking based team for the 2019 season and thanks SMP and Renault for the opportunity.

“McLaren is a legendary team and I’m happy to have this opportunity to work with them, join their history, see from the inside how the team and drivers work. I also thank SMP Racing and Renault for their support.” said Sirtotkin.

McLaren’s recently appointed team boss Andreas Seidl says the signing of Sirotkin is a ‘expedient solution’ for McLaren, possessing the necessary superlicence points to drive an F1 car if needed.

“This is an expedient solution for McLaren in 2019,” commented Seidl. “Sergey is a known quantity, has the necessary superlicence points and is formally aligned to our engine provider, Renault, so he is the obvious candidate.”