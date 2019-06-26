McLaren’s Andreas Seidl: “There’s a really positive atmosphere within the team”

Andreas Seidl says confidence is high within the McLaren F1 Team after their strong performance during the French Grand Prix weekend, and he hopes a similar result can materialise this weekend at the Red Bull Ring for the Austrian Grand Prix.

Carlos Sainz Jr. qualified fifth and finished sixth at the Circuit Paul Ricard last weekend, while Lando Norris could only manage ninth after managing a technical issue across the final few laps that prevented him from finishing just behind his team-mate.

Seidl, the team principal of the Woking-based team, says McLaren cannot afford to be complacent as they attack the ninth Grand Prix of 2019 this weekend, particularly on the back of the reliability concerns that cost the team points last time out in France.

“We head to the Alps aiming to replicate the strong weekend we had in France,” said Seidl. “The team executed last weekend well, but, as always, we must not get complacent heading into the next race.

“Reliability remains an important focus for the team and the points at stake can make all the difference in the battle for the championship.”

Seidl says there is a positive atmosphere at McLaren at this point of the season, which was only improved by the performance of the team in France, with a third row lock out in Qualifying being followed by sixth and ninth places in the race.

“There’s a really positive atmosphere within the team and among the fans which is motivating us to push harder and harder at each race weekend,” insisted Seidl. “The commitment and performance shown by our drivers is encouraging everyone back at the factory to give it their all and provide Carlos and Lando with the best possible car.”

Former Porsche LMP Team boss Seidl says the team will be posed with different challenges this weekend at the Red Bull Ring, but he is hopeful that they can secure another good result so to further extend their advantage over the Renault F1 Team in the Constructors’ Championship, with eight points currently separating the fourth and fifth placed teams.

“Austria is a unique track and the first high-altitude circuit of the calendar,” said Seidl. “These characteristics pose a new set of challenges that we haven’t faced yet with the MCL34, however we’re prepared to meet them head-on and look forward to an exciting weekend of racing.”