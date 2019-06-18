Moto2 and Moto3 return to action with one day test

The Moto2 and Moto3 World Championship riders returned to the track today completing a one day test at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya that followed the Catalan Grand Prix.

After the MotoGP test yesterday it was Moto2 and Moto3’s turn to head to the track, testing new setups, new parts and more importantly, new Dunlop tyres.

Moto2 Catalan winner, Alex Marquez, is the current man to beat in the intermediate class, with three wins so far this season, all in a row. The championship leader put in 97 laps, testing various setups whilst his EG 0.0 Marc VDS teammate Xavi Vierge also focused on the setup of his Kalex after his eighth-place finish at the Catalan circuit on Sunday.

Tom Luthi and Marcel Schrotter were trying the new spec tyres for Dunlop, the sole tyre supplier for Moto3 and Moto2, as well as trying new brake discs and suspension settings. The Dynavolt Intact GP team also worked on further improving the geometry of their Kalex machines.

Former championship leader, Lorenzo Baldassarri were also testing the new tyres which included one front and two rear tyres, the Pons HP40 rider was also joined by the ONEXOX TKKR SAG teammates Remy Garnder and Tetsuta Nagashima in testing these tyres.

More importantly, KTM made another step with their 2019 projects, after what has been a tricky start for the Austrian Manufacturer. The Red Bull KTM bikes of Moto3 champions Brad Binder and Jorge Martin were both testing new parts for their chassis and suspension, as well as looking at ways to improve their race pace over a race distance. Martin’s day was hampered by a turn 1 crash that he walked away unhurt from.

After another podium finish for Speed Up, Jorge Navarro and his teammate Fabio Di Giannantonio were both out on track testing various setups for their Speed Up SF19 machines. Di Giannantonio suffered a crash in the race that left the Italian with a small ankle injury, resulting in an early end for the Moto3 2018 Czech and Thai GP winner. Navarro also suffered a small crash at turn 10 – rider ok.

Nagashima and Steven Odendaal also crashed at turn 7 and 8, both riders walked away from their crashes.

Jonas Folger was also present at the test after he made his racing return after his diagnosis with Gilbert Syndrome at the end of 2017.

MV Agusta also worked on improving their new chassis with Stefano Manzi and Dominique Aegerter both completed several laps of the Catalunya circuit.

In the lower class, championship leader Aron Canet was joined on track by Honda Team Asia duo Qatar winner Kaito Toba and CEV sensation Ai Ogura along with the sole Red Bull KTM machine of Can Oncu.

Canet focused on developing the feeling with his suspension as well as riding position and geometry but suffered a setback when the Sterilgarda Max Racing Team rider crashed at turn 4.

The official tests for the Moto2 and Moto3 riders is complete and they will next be out on track to see if the changes they made over the course of the one day test has paid off when the championship heads to Assen.

You can catch all the action from the lower classes from 28-30 June right here at the Checkered Flag.