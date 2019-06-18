No Margin in tight midfield battle – Sainz Jr.

McLaren F1 Team‘s Carlos Sainz Jr. has stated that there is “no margin” for error in Formula 1‘s tight midfield battle in 2019 as F1 heads to Paul Ricard for the French Grand Prix, stating, “every race is an opportunity we must take.”

Sainz, who now sits a creditable seventh in the world championship following a string of points finishes from Azerbaijan – Monaco; praised the Woking-based team’s ability to extract results on circuits “that really didn’t suit us much.”

Sainz stated, ” We recently saw how we are able to score at tracks that really didn’t suit us much”

However, the Spaniard tempered this, stating that “small details” such as the unfortunate visor tear-off that afflicted him in Canada; can hamper your chances for points in such a topsy-turvy midfield battle.

“At the same time, how small details can leave you out of the points. That means there is no margin whatsoever to sit back and relax, so we are coming to France fully focussed and wanting to push hard again,” said Sainz.

The McLaren starlet continued to highlight his excitement as the F1 fraternity heads to Le Castellet as it is a circuit he has had great success at in his junior career. Notably, winning in Formula Renault 3.5. This coupled with his run to eighth here last year leaves Sainz looking forward to the weekend.

“I’m looking forward to heading back to the south of France this weekend. The track might still be new to modern Formula 1, but I have had some great races there before in the junior formulae. It’s a lovely part of the world and I really hope we can put on a good show for all the fans” Sainz explained.