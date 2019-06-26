Ralph Boschung To Stop Racing In Formula 2 Due To Financial Difficulties

Ralph Boschung will stop racing in the FIA Formula 2 series after announcing that he has run out of funding to compete for the whole season.

The Swiss-born driver raced with Trident since the beginning of the season, earning a drive after pre-season testing but has struggled to maintain financial support throughout the beginning of the F2 season, only securing the necessary funding’s to race at the last minute. Boschung operates without a manager and does the final deals himself.

Boschung has raced in F2 since its inaugural season in 2017, having raced with Campos Racing, MP Motorsport and Trident. But the Swiss driver has never completed a full-season in the series, having missed the last round in 2017, the final two rounds in 2018 and now, the second half of the 2019 season for the time being.

The 2019 season for Boschung has been challenging with his first points coming in the Feature race at Spain with tenth place. Two additional points were earned in the following Feature race at Monaco. The Swiss driver lies eighteenth overall in the drivers’ standings.

Ahead of the sixth round of the Formula 2 season, Boschung announced on his official social media accounts that his time in the series has come to an end.

Unfortunately I will not race any longer in @FIA_F2. It’s a shame that money is the major factor in this sport. I’ve been fighting so hard for so long. But expect me to fight back hard. I’m not giving up just yet. Thanks to everyone for the support. I really appreciate it. — Ralph Boschung (@BoschungRalph) June 26, 2019

The announcement of Boschung’s departure means the Italian team will have to seek a replacement driver for the rest of the season. According to several rumours, American and former GP3 driver Ryan Tveter will step up and will partner alongside Giuliano Alesi for the rest of the season.

Tveter raced with Trident for two years in GP3, earning five podiums between 2017 to 2018. The American didn’t secure a seat with the Italian team in the new FIA Formula 3 series, but is set to make a step up to F2 starting at the Red Bull Ring this weekend.

The weekend in Austria will also see two new drivers make their way onto the grid for the 2019 season. Arjun Maini is returning to F2 with Campos whilst IndyCar and Red Bull backed driver Patricio O’Ward will make his step into European racing and F2 for the first time.