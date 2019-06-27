Ryan Tveter To Make Formula 2 Debut With Trident; Replaces Ralph Boschung

Ryan Tveter will make his FIA Formula 2 debut this weekend in Austria with Trident, as he acts as a replacement for Ralph Boschung.

Prior to the sixth round of the 2019 FIA Formula 2 Championship, Boschung had announced that he will not compete in the series no more due to ongoing financial difficulties. The Swiss driver earned the seat at the beginning of the season, but his time in F2 for the time being comes to an end before the halfway stage.

Trident, have called American and former GP3 Series driver Tveter to act as a stand-in and partner alongside former GP3 partner Giuliano Alesi. Tveter raced with the Italian team for two years in GP3, scoring five podium finishes between 2017 and 2018.

At the 2018 Abu Dhabi post-season test, Tveter tested with both Trident and Arden, and posted the fourth best time overall in the first morning session of the two-day test.

The twenty-five year old American joins Arjun Maini and Patricio O’Ward who too make their F2 debut in 2019 this weekend at the Red Bull Ring. Tveter feels excited to be welcomed back in the Trident family and their continued confidence.

“I am incredibly excited to be back with the Trident family again and am so grateful for the opportunity to make my debut in FIA Formula 2 this weekend in Austria,” said Tveter.

“Together we have achieved some pretty remarkable results over the last two seasons and I thank Trident for showing their continued confidence in me. It’s been a bit of a long wait since my first F2 test in Abu Dhabi last year, but as you can imagine, I’m beyond excited to get back out on track.”

Trident’s season in F2 so far has been far from challenging. The Italian team lie tenth and last overall in the teams’ championship, with only four points to their name. Boschung has scored three of those points whilst Alesi only scored his first ever F2 point in the previous round at France.

Trident’s team manager Giacomo Ricci is happy to welcome the American driver on board, adding that there this a strong bond between the team and Tveter.

“I’m really happy to announce that Ryan will return to a grand prix weekend wearing the Trident Team colours in Spielberg,” commented Ricci.

“It could not be otherwise, given the strong bond that exists between Ryan and the team. We will give one hundred percent plus to provide Ryan with a car to the calibre of the results we know he can deliver.”