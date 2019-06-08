Sainz Handed Three-Place Grid Drop For Impeding Albon During Canadian GP Qualifying







McLaren F1 Team‘s Carlos Sainz Jr. has been handed a three-place grid penalty for impeding Toro Rosso Honda‘s Alexander Albon during Qualifying 1 of the Canadian Grand Prix.

Both McLaren drivers of Sainz and Lando Norris managed to break into Qualifying 3 for the first time since 2012, ending the session eighth and ninth respectfully. But the Spaniard was later called to the Stewards for an incident that occurred during the first qualifying session.

According to the stewards, Albon was on a hot lap when he was approaching Sainz, who was slow on the racing line throughout Turn 2. Sainz and McLaren were apparently communicating on the radio about tyres, but their warning about Albon was too late and the Anglo-Thai driver in the Toro Rosso had to abandon his lap.

Albon progress into Qualifying 2 but could only manage the fourteenth best time in the second session, whilst Sainz made it into the final shootout. But the penalty for the McLaren driver means he will be demoted to 12th place – but could find himself being promoted one place if Haas F1 Team‘s Kevin Magnussen, who suffered a heavy crash during Qualifying 2, will have to take grid penalty for new components after damaging them in the accident.

The penalty to Sainz allows Red Bull Racing‘s Max Verstappen to enter the top ten, after suffering a disappointing qualifying session after attempting to qualify and start the race on the Medium Pirelli tyres. He failed to produce the pace needed and was forced to do a lap on the Soft tyres, only to find Magnussen’s accident caused the red flag and prevented the Dutch driver setting a time.

As well as the penalty, Sainz has been given a penalty point on his superlicence, bringing his tally up to four within a 12-month period. The twenty-four year old feels disappointed about the penalty but has confidence that his car can achieve a points finish.

“Tomorrow we’re not starting where we wanted because of a penalty which is disappointing, but I’m confident we have a good chance of moving forwards and getting some points,” said Sainz

“Our pace was encouraging so I look forward to tomorrow. I like this track and we’ll be ready to grab any opportunity out there.”

Despite the penalty, Sainz feels McLaren can be satisfied in getting both cars into Q3, ticking off one of their targets they’ve set over the Canadian Grand Prix weekend.

“Overall, we can be satisfied with having both cars in Q3, which was one of the targets of the weekend.

“However, I made a mistake on my last run in Q3 and didn’t put together the lap we deserved today, which is a shame and I’m sorry for the team.

“I wanted to put the car as high as possible but these things can happen when pushing the limits of the track.“





