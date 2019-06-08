Steiner: Haas ‘Can’t Catch A Break’ Following Magnussen’s Qualifying Accident

Haas F1 Team‘s boss Guenther Steiner feels his team can’t catch a break after both drivers ended their qualifying early after Kevin Magnussen suffered a crash in Qualifying 2, which also stopped his team-mate Romain Grosjean from setting a lap.

The Dane was setting one final lap during qualifying for the Canadian Grand Prix in a bid to stay in the top ten, until he clipped ‘the wall of champions’, which sent his Haas into the wall and crashing heavily as a result.

The incident prevented Grosjean from setting a timed lap. The Frenchman passed the final chicane before had to slow down due to Magnussen’s accident that happened right in front of him. Grosjean didn’t set a lap time in Q2 and will start the race from fifteenth place.

Magnussen’s accident also prevented Red Bull Racing‘s Max Verstappen from advancing in qualifying, after he attempted to do one last run on the Soft tyres. The Dutch driver originally set his first laps on the Medium tyres, following the same strategy as both Mercedes AMG Motorsport and Scuderia Ferrari were on, but couldn’t produce a decent lap to be safe from the drop zone. Verstappen failed to place a time in before the accident and the red flag occurred and will start from eleventh place on the grid.

Despite the accident, Magnussen did enough to get a spot into Qualifying 3, which he wouldn’t take part in due to the accident, meaning he’ll start from tenth place for the race on Sunday. But Steiner feels that the team was doing okay until the events occur, which he felt that his team can’t catch a break from.

“It was all okay until it all went wrong. It just doesn’t seem we can catch a break here,” said Steiner.

“The performance of the car was better than we expected over the whole weekend to now. Unfortunately, in Q2 qualifying Kevin crashed heavily, and that compromised Romain’s lap as well, as he was right behind him.

“But, as I said, it doesn’t seem we can catch a break in the moment. We’ll just keep on working hard to get back to where we should be.

“The car is fast. We didn’t expect it to be this fast, as this has been one of our weaker circuits, at least that’s what we had anticipated. We’re optimistic looking to the next races, we just need to try to get a little less unlucky.”

Haas are currently engaged in a five-team fight within the midfield, all separated by four points. Rivals Renault F1 Team enjoyed an outstanding qualifying session which saw Daniel Ricciardo claim fourth place on the grid.