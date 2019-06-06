Frédéric Vasseur – “Every mistake has a big price”

Alfa Romeo Racing team principal Frédéric Vasseur says he feels confident that his team can perform at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve for the Canadian Grand Prix.

The Swiss based team come into Montréal looking for a good result after leaving the Monaco Grand Prix disappointed with a seventeenth and nineteenth place finish. Both Kimi Räikkönen and Antonio Giovinazzi couldn’t deliver the race pace and struggled throughout the weekend within the Principality.

Alfa Romeo are currently engaged in a close midfield battle with five teams, all covered by four points to each other in the constructors’ championship going into Canada. The 2.71 mile circuit presents long straights and overtaking opportunities, allowing for racing to happen compare to the tight and twisty streets of Monaco.

Sauber, the team before Alfa Romeo took over this year, has seen successful times around here back in 2008 when the team was known as BMW Sauber.

Robert Kubica, currently driving for Williams Racing, claimed his first and Sauber’s only win in Formula 1 so far. Their result was also a one-two finish with team-mate Nick Heidfield following behind in second place ahead of Red Bull Racing‘s David Coulthard.

The win also marked a year since Kubica had his spectacular accident in the 2007 Canadian Grand Prix, where the Polish driver crashed heavily into the wall in the run towards the hairpin.

Ahead of this year’s edition of the Canadian Grand Prix, Alfa Romeo’s team boss says the track layout in Montréal should suit their car better than previous circuits, but has noted that the team needs to execute a spotless race weekend whilst engaging in a close midfield battle.

“We are looking ahead to Montreal with confidence,” commented Vasseur. “The track layout should suit us and it is one that allows overtaking, which is something we struggled on previous tracks despite good race pace.

“With every race weekend, we gain understanding of our car and we learn how to unlock its pace, but executing a spotless race weekend is still the key.

“The midfield is so close, with only five points dividing fifth and ninth in the championship, so every mistake has a big price, but we know we can score points in Canada and move up in the standings.”