Veloce Esports Wins 2019 Le Mans Esports Super Final

Veloce Esports wins the inaugural Le Mans Esports Super Final, after clawing back from a 15 second deficit to win in the final race of the 24 Hour Super Final.

The team entered the series as a wildcard entry alongside SMP Racing, joining ten qualified teams to compete for the first Le Mans Esports Series at the prestigious Circuit de la Sarthe.

Veloce, who are operated by ABB FIA Formula E champion Jean-Eric Vergne and former British F3 team-mate Rupert Svendsen-Cook, captured the series in the final race of the competition by surpassing French Esports team Team Baguette. Baguette started the race on pole after leading for majority of the tournament.

The competition saw 9 races take place with 24 hours at the Le Mans venue on the Forza Motorsport 7 game, with the teams creating their own ‘garage’ in-game involving various different eras of racing cars within Le Mans history on a budget.

The 24 hour event started with MAD Motorsport taking the first win of nine races whilst Veloce clinched second overall, climbing back after a difficult qualifying session. The first race saw a Le Mans style start to the race, where the gamers ran to their set up as the race started. This method would be repeated for the last race of the competition.

By the half way stage of the competition, Baguette Racing were in control and were pole sitters for the final 90 minute race, where all three drivers would have to take part, swapping driving shifts as the race progressed.

Veloce won the sixth race and started the final race in fourth place, 15 seconds behind pole sitters Baguette and behind Kitty Krew and MAD Motorsport. eROC champion James Baldwin started the race for Veloce, who entered the series as a novice on Forza, but was supported by Forza specialists David Kelly and Noah Schmitz throughout the competition.

The team managed to surpass both Kitty and MAD and were on the hunt for Baguette who were in the race lead, eventually passing the French squad and maintaining the lead of the race and the competition when Veloce switched to Kelly in their final stop.

Kelly was able to capture the win and help the Veloce team win the competition overall with $25,000 going to them for winning the final race, alongside their $6,000 from the first eight races. Baguette finished in second ahead of Kitty Krew, who round off the top three as all three teams received their rewards on top of the infamous Le Mans podium.