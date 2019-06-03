Verstappen Expects Ferrari To Be More Competitive Around Canada

Red Bull Racing‘s Max Verstappen expects Scuderia Ferrari to make a bounce back and be more competitive around the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve for the Canadian Grand Prix

Verstappen at the last round in Monaco displayed an outstanding drive in his battle against Mercedes AMG Motorsport‘s Lewis Hamilton for the lead of the race. Verstappen couldn’t find his way past the Briton driver despite the two making contact at the Nouvelle Chicane with a handful of laps to go.

The Dutch driver was given a five-second time penalty added on to his race time after his Red Bull team released him into the path of Valtteri Bottas during the pit stop, causing the two to make contact with each other in the pit lane. Verstappen tried to pass Hamilton in order to get clear track and pull a gap in a bid to secure a podium spot, even possibly the race win.

Despite being on the more durable tyre compare to Hamilton’s Mediums, who was losing grip rapidly in the latter stages of the race, Verstappen couldn’t find his way past and was demoted down to fourth after being in second for majority of the race. His penalty allowed Sebastian Vettel and Bottas to step onto the rostrum.

Verstappen’s penalty in Monaco has demoted him to fourth place in the drivers’ championship but has enjoyed a strong start to the season with two podium finishes, often beating the two Ferrari drivers of Vettel and Charles Leclerc.

Vettel only lies four points ahead of Verstappen going into Canada. Verstappen says the Montreal circuit will be a challenge due to the chicanes and how aggressive you be on the kerbs.

“The track is actually pretty challenging even though it looks like there are quite a lot of straights,” said Verstappen.

“The chicanes and how you ride the kerbs is important as it can compromise you a lot if you make a mistake. It’s all connected, left to right or right to left, if you make a mistake on one of them, then your whole sequence is destroyed.“

Ferrari are expected to make a bounce back in Canada and repeat their strong efforts they displayed in Bahrain, where both Scuderia cars locked out the front row.

But Ferrari have encountered numerous in-house issues relating to team orders, strategy and timing within qualifying, after Leclerc was knocked out in Qualifying 1 in Monaco after the team decided not to go out for one final run.

Verstappen however, believes the Italian team will return to form in Canada, and expects it to be a difficult weekend for Red Bull to maximise their results around the 2.71 mile circuit.

“It’s a fun track, at least you can overtake if needed and I always enjoy going there,” continued Verstappen.

“I expect Ferrari to be more competitive in Canada, so for us it may be a bit more difficult, but as always we will try and maximise the result.”