Verstappen Keeps Austrian GP Win After Investigation Over Race Winning Move On Leclerc

Max Verstappen keeps his Austrian Grand Prix win after the race stewards made the decision to not punish the Dutchman for his race winning maneuver on Charles Leclerc.

On Lap 69 at the Red Bull Ring, Verstappen made the move on then race leader Leclerc at Turn 3, attempting to pass on the inside of the corner. However, the Red Bull Racing driver made contact with the Scuderia Ferrari driver, which sent Leclerc off the track as Verstappen inherited the race lead and completed a phenomenal comeback drive.

The stewards noted and investigated the incident between the two in their race defining move that could ultimately decide the outcome of who wins the race.

Three plus hours later after the race had finished, the FIA met with both Verstappen, Leclerc and representatives of Red Bull and Ferrari and decided that it was a racing incident, resulting in Verstappen keeping his sixth win in Formula 1 and Red Bull’s engine supplier Honda‘s first win in the sport since 2006.

In the release document by the FIA, the race stewards noted the incident that resulted in Leclerc taking the run-off at the corner, but found that the two cars ran side-by-side at the turn and felt the latter was a racing incident.

“Car 33 [Verstappen] sought to overtake car 16 [Leclerc] at Turn 3 on lap 69 by out-braking car 16. When doing so, car 33 was alongside car 16 on the entry of the corner and was in full control of the car while attempting the overtaking move on the inside of car 16,” said in the document by the FIA.

“However, both car 33 and car 16 proceeded to negotiate the corner alongside each other but there was clearly insufficient space for both cars to do so. Shortly after the late apex, while exiting the corner, there was contact between the two cars.

“In the totality of the circumstances, we did not consider that either driver was wholly or predominantly to blame for the incident. We consider that this is a racing incident.

“Competitors are reminded that they have the right to appeal certain decisions of the Stewards, in accordance with Article 15 of the FIA International Sporting Code and Article 9.1.1 of the FIA Judicial and Disciplinary Rules, within the applicable time limits.”

Verstappen put in an outstanding performance at Red Bull’s home venue, utilising a late pit stop for the Hard tyres and managed to out pace the likes of Sebastian Vettel and Valtteri Bottas, before he eventually chased down race leader Leclerc.

The Dutch driver started the race on the front row alongside the Monegasque driver, but was caught off guard at the start as anti-stall kicked in resulting in him dropping down to ninth place at Turn 1. But the Dutchman was able to recover and use his Medium tyres he started with to last the distance and enable him to make a late charge for the victory. For the second year in a row, Verstappen had claimed victory in the Styrian mountains.

Leclerc’s wait for his first win in F1 continues as he led majority of the race after claiming pole position, only for the win to be snatched away by Verstappen with three laps of the race to go.