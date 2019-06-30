Verstappen On Race Winning Move: ‘If You Can’t Make Moves Like That, Its Better To Stay At Home’

Max Verstappen believes that his racing winning move on Charles Leclerc at the Austrian Grand Prix was ‘close racing’, stating that if moves like that were punishable, that it is best to stay at home.

Verstappen completed a remarkable comeback drive after suffering a sluggish start to the race, triggering the anti-stall and falling down to seventh place. But the Dutchman soon fought his way back up the field and after making his pit stop late in the race, going on a commanding charge against Sebastian Vettel and Valtteri Bottas.

The Dutchman with the support of the crowd within the Red Bull Ring, soon began chasing down Scuderia Ferrari‘s Leclerc for the race win. The Red Bull Racing driver made several attempts to pass the Monegasque driver, but couldn’t stay ahead of the Ferrari.

But on Lap 69, Verstappen made a race defining move on Leclerc for the race win at the inside of Turn 3. The result saw Verstappen snatch the lead of the race, but not without contact with Leclerc who had to take the escape road. The Dutch driver claimed his first win of the 2019 season, his second win in a row at the Red Bull Ring and Honda‘s first win in the sport since 2006.

Verstappen said that the pace from the car after the bad start was good and during his second stint, his car ‘came alive’ and thought he could challenge for the race win against Leclerc when he cleared Bottas for second.

“It was an incredible race and I’m so happy to take the Team’s second victory at our home Grand Prix,” said Verstappen.

“It was a shame at the start as I triggered anti-stall and dropped back to seventh. From there onwards the pace was really good, I stayed calm and kept pushing hard.

“The second stint was decisive for us as the car really came alive. Once I passed Valtteri I thought I could have a go for the win as our pace was so strong but you never know. I just kept pushing, drove flat out and didn’t give up.“

The maneuver on Leclerc was noted and placed under investigation by the race stewards, but three hours later after the race, the FIA deemed the move by Verstappen to be a racing incident, keeping his race win as a result.

With Verstappen keeping his sixth victory in F1 and halting Leclerc’s chance of claiming his first win in the sport, The Dutchman felt if you can’t make moves like he did on the Monegasque driver, then it is best to stay at home. Verstappen also hails the win to his Red Bull team and Honda, who have endured difficult years in F1 before partnering with Red Bull and claiming their first win in the V6 Hybrid era.

“We passed Charles with a few laps to go so I’m extremely happy. The move was close racing and if you can’t make moves like that I think it is better to stay at home.

“I want to say a big thank you to everyone at Aston Martin Red Bull Racing, all weekend we have been working really well and the upgrades seem to have worked.

“Thank you to all the crew here, everyone at the factory and of course Honda, it’s not been easy for them over the past years but to win for them today is just incredible.”