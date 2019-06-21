Formula 1

Vettel Continues to Disagree with Canadian Penalty Despite French Ruling

by Paul Hensby
written by Paul Hensby
Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd

Sebastian Vettel admitted it was disappointing that the decision to penalise him for an incident during the Canadian Grand Prix was not overturned, with Scuderia Ferrari having their review of the penalty rejected in a meeting with the stewards in France on Friday.

Ferrari had hoped that new information that was not available at the time the penalty was handed out could lead to a review of the penalty, but ultimately this was turned down, meaning the five-second penalty handed to Vettel for re-joining the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in an unsafe manner was maintained and the German’s relegation to second place behind Lewis Hamilton was confirmed.

“On the Canada matter I would say we felt that we didn’t share the opinion of the stewards during the race in Canada and we thought that we could bring something new,” said Vettel.  

“It is disappointing that the matter is not going any further but that is what we have now and so we have to move on.”

Mattia Binotto was equalled displeased with the outcome of the meeting, with the Ferrari team principal disappointed for the fans and the sport that the much-maligned penalty was not overturned.

“No doubt that as Ferrari we are all very unhappy and disappointed,” Binotto is quoted as saying by Motorsport.com.  “We’re disappointed certainly for Ferrari, but we are disappointed for the fans and for our sport.

“We do not intend to comment any further.”

