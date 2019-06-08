Vettel Leads Ferrari One-Two In Final Canadian Grand Prix Practice

Scuderia Ferrari repeat their one-two efforts from Friday’s Free Practice 2 session into Free Practice 3 with Sebastian Vettel leading ahead of team-mate Charles Leclerc for the Canadian Grand Prix.

Vettel placed a 1:10.843 in the final ten minutes of the session, beating ahead of his team-mate who was short by 0.139 seconds. Both Ferrari cars were the only drivers to set a time within the 1:10 window.

Mercedes AMG Motorsport followed behind with Lewis Hamilton leading ahead of Valtteri Bottas. The reigning champion was less than half a second slower than Vettel’s fastest time in the session. The two Red Bull Racing cars followed with Max Verstappen pipping ahead of team-mate Pierre Gasly. Renault F1 Team‘s Daniel Ricciardo was the best of the rest.

2008 Canadian Grand Prix winner Robert Kubica started the session with the first initial lap times in his Williams Racing car, placing a 1:16.732 in the opening ten minutes as the sole car on track. The Polish driver returned into the pits after 12 minutes and left the track quiet until Kevin Magnussen and Gasly headed out on track with 42 minutes remaining.

As the session reached near the half way stage, more cars began to appear on track. Both Ferrari cars set their first laps on track with the Soft tyres, with Vettel setting a 1:12.478 ahead of team-mate Leclerc.

Racing Point‘s Lance Stroll suffered a hydraulic leak down the back straight and managed to stop in the pit lane. His mechanics raced to his car and pushed the Canadian back into his garage. Stroll’s session ended when the team investigated the issue with his engine and removing the floor of his car.

Leclerc improved on his first run and went ahead of his team-mate with a 1:11.596 to go fastest. Hamilton set his first lap since his Free Practice 2 incident and managed to split the two Ferrari cars with second place, before Vettel jumped ahead of the Brit to take place second.

The German continued to showcase Ferrari’s strong pace with a 1:11.557, overtaking Leclerc on the top spot of the timing sheet with less than half an hour to go. Mercedes’ Hamilton and Bottas line up third and fourth, followed by the two Red Bull Racing drivers of Verstappen and Gasly.

Bottas jumped ahead of the two Ferrari drivers to go fastest in the session with a 1:11.531, but both Vettel and Leclerc quickly went back ahead of the Finnish driver, with Leclerc going fastest with a 1:11.058. Hamilton split the two Ferrari’s with second.

Leclerc became the first driver to break in the 1:10s with a 1:10.982 to remain on top with ten minutes to go in the final practice session. McLaren F1 Team‘s Lando Norris jumped ahead of the two Red Bulls briefly with fifth place, before Verstappen reclaimed back fifth. Gasly leaped back up to sixth place with a time over a second of the leading Ferrari’s.

Verstappen couldn’t find any improvement in his final run of practice as he was held up in the race towards the finish line by a Mercedes. Vettel then surpassed his team-mate and produced the fastest time overall with a 1:10.843 and remained on top when the chequered flag came out to conclude the session.