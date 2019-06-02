‘We’ll Really See’ What New Ferrari Engine Upgrade Can Do In Montreal- Guenther Steiner

Haas F1 Team Principal Guenther Steiner says the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve will give a real showcase of what the new Ferrari engine upgrade can do, compared the twisty streets of Monte-Carlo.

Both Ferrari customer teams: Haas and Alfa Romeo Racing were given the latest Ferrari engine update at the Monaco Grand Prix. Scuderia Ferrari first introduced the new engine at the Spanish Grand Prix – which was originally scheduled to be introduced in Montreal.

Whilst Monaco isn’t a power sensitive circuit due to its narrow circuit and short straights, Steiner and Haas were pleased with the new engine, having no issues with the upgrade they’ve received.

With the Montreal circuit being a venue notorious for its multiple long straights, the Haas’ team boss believes the circuit will be the place where they can really see what the new update can do.

“The performance of the new engine was very good. There were no complaints,” said Steiner.

“Monaco, as we know, is not a track where the power makes a big difference. It’s always good to have it, but it doesn’t make a big difference.

“In Canada, we’ll really see how much better the engine is. We are hoping it’s a good boost and doing what it should be doing.”

At Monaco, both Haas drivers were handed post-race five second time penalties for separate infringements. Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen initially ended the race in ninth and twelve place, but Grosjean crossed the white line at the pix exit which demoted him to tenth place, still scoring a single point.

Magnussen was demoted to fifteenth place for leaving the track and gaining an advantage, after dueling with Racing Point F1 Team‘s Sergio Pérez at the Nouvelle Chicane. The Dane went off-course and ahead of the Mexican driver and didn’t give the place back.

Haas are currently engaged in a close midfield battle with five different teams. The American team, alongside Racing Point, Toro Rosso Honda, Renault F1 Team and Alfa Romeo are all within four points of each other in the constructors’ championship heading into the seventh race of the season, the first within North America.

McLaren F1 Team lie fourth with 30 points, 13 more than fifth place Racing Point, but Steiner reckons that the Woking based team are not far away to catch if one of the midfield teams scores a double points finish.

“Everybody’s close together, even fourth place is not far away, because if one team has a good result with both cars going, it’s easy to move up to fourth,” commented Steiner.

“Everything is very tight, especially between fifth and ninth. I think it’s good for the championship, and this has happened mainly because everybody’s struggled at some stage, so far.

“It will get more and more interesting as we move forward in the season. At some stage there will be two or three teams that move a little ahead, if everything goes to plan for them, but I still think it’ll be very tight.

“Everybody seems to struggle at certain kinds of tracks, but we’re not all struggling on the same ones. It’ll be interesting throughout the season.”