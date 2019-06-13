Williams Were Able To Manage Temperatures and Race With Other Cars in Montréal – Dave Robson

Williams Racing‘s Senior Race Engineer, Dave Robson says the team were able to manage the temperatures with their cars in the heat at the Canadian Grand Prix, stating that the team were able to race other teams as a result.

Both George Russell and Robert Kubica qualified on the back row of the grid once again, but their race pace showed promise as the team were able to keep temperatures in optimum window at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, allowing their drivers to compete with the rest of the field.

Russell was able to finish the race ahead of his team-mate Kubica, making it seven races in a row that the British driver has outperformed his team-mate in the races. Russell was placed on a one-stop strategy, starting on the Medium tyres and pitting on Lap 9 for a set of Hards. Russell was able to keep ahead of the likes of Alexander Albon and Kevin Magnussen, who both were having a difficult race. The 2018 FIA Formula 2 champion finished in sixteenth place in his first visit to the Canadian circuit.

Kubica on the other hand, couldn’t do much in the race and had to settle for eighteenth place and the last classified finisher in the Grand Prix. The 2008 Canadian Grand Prix winner stopped twice in the race, but was off the pace against his younger team-mate throughout the weekend. The Polish driver was sidelined in Free Practice 1 prior to the Grand Prix for Canadian driver Nicholas Latifi.

Despite finishing down the order once again, Williams can leave Canada with some positive thoughts as they were able to manage temperatures in the brakes, tyres and engine throughout the weekend.

One thing Williams have struggled this year with the FW42 is its inconsistency, but the Canadian Grand Prix has shown the team can have a race where they can manage its temperatures. Dave Robson believes the Grand Prix threw up some challenges for the teams to tackle in the hot conditions, and felt the Grove based team managed to keep things under control, which in return allowed them to race with other cars on track.

“The hottest day of the weekend threw up some new challenges and led to many drivers managing their car, be it for brake temperatures, tyre degradation, or engine temperatures,” said Robson

“Fortunately for us we had most things under good control and were able to race cars around us. For George, this meant that he was able to race Magnussen and, until his retirement, Albon. For Robert, who struggled more this weekend, we opted to make a second stop and use our full complement of Prime tyres.

“We made some small improvements to the car this weekend, and we managed a difficult race well.

“The team continue to do a very good job with the pitstops and both drivers again completed well-constructed races and brought both cars home with no damage.”