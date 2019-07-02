2019 Austrian Grand Prix: The Rookie Report

The 2019 Austrian Grand Prix saw a thrilling race at the Red Bull Ring filled with overtakes, tyre degradation and on-track battles. Excellent performances from two rookie drivers in Lando Norris and Antonio Giovinazzi saw them score points finishes, with the Italian at Alfa Romeo Racing claiming his first ever F1 points.

Norris shun once again as McLaren F1 Team excelled with their race pace to be the best of the rest. Even allowing the opportunity for Norris to fight alongside reigning and five-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton at the beginning of the race.

LANDO NORRIS (MCLAREN)

QUALIFIED: 5TH

RACE FINISH: 6th

Credit: McLaren Media Centre

Norris continued on from McLaren’s strong pace at Circuit Paul Ricard a week later at the Red Bull Ring by producing quick times during practice, that transpired into Qualifying with an impressive result of sixth place. Provisionally, with penalties to Haas F1 Team’s Kevin Magnussen (who qualified in fifth) and to Mercedes AMG Motorsport‘s Hamilton, Norris was set for a career best fourth place grid slot, in only his eighth race in Formula 1.

But after some confusing and later, clarification from the FIA, Norris started the race from fifth place – the same grid slot he started a week ago in France. The launch from the McLaren was superb and by the end of Turn 1, Norris was up to third place! But in the race towards Turn 3, Norris found himself dueling against no other than Hamilton. The two British drivers fought valiantly against one another, but Norris had to conceive the position to the five-time champ.

Norris lost further ground to Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen in the opening laps, but soon the Brit found a rhythm and kept to within the point scoring positions as the race progressed. After his pit stop on Lap 25, switching the Softs to the Mediums, Norris was able to continue displaying his quick pace and even challenged the likes of Pierre Gasly and Kimi Räikkönen ,who were both up in the points.

A noticeable stand-out moment came when Norris passed Daniel Ricciardo, allowing him to break away from Gasly behind. A team radio message soon followed by Norris’ race engineer praising for the great job he is doing. He soon followed up a tactic by telling Norris to keep Ricciardo within DRS distance, so that he can keep Gasly occupied. Norris’ reaction to the call was comedic to say the least. ‘You mean like, forever?’ replied Norris.

His race concluded with an incredible sixth place ahead of Gasly and team-mate Carlos Sainz Jr., who started the race from the back of the grid. Both Norris and Sainz’s efforts in the race continue McLaren’s surge up the pecking order and continue to create a gap to Renault F1 Team in the constructors’ championship. The next race, the British Grand Prix, will be a special moment for McLaren and Norris as the pair head to their home race at Silverstone on a high.

“It was a fun race! A good start, managed to go forwards and battled the Mercedes and the Ferrari for a lap or so, but had to concede those positions and think of my own race,” said Norris.

“The Alfa got past me on the first lap, around the outside at Turn Four. Not much I could’ve done and dropped back to fourth and then fifth, then had Max behind me for a little bit, so I was in there.

“I saved my tyres for the first few laps, had it under control then pushed and did what I needed to do, pulled a gap, boxed, and managed the pace from then on.

“I was on the Medium, so was a little bit unsure about what we could do, or what the tyres would do towards the end of the stint. Gasly was pushing me for the last few laps, but I was just doing what I had to do in terms of saving the tyres and not taking any risks – there was a lot more in it if I really needed to push.

“A massive thanks to the McLaren team at the circuit and back at the factory. Looking forward to my home race now!”

ANTONIO GIOVINAZZI (ALFA ROMEO)

QUALIFIED: 7TH

RACE FINISH: 10TH

Credit: Sauber Motorsports AG

It has been a while since an Italian last scored an F1 point – dating back to Jarno Trulli with Toyota in 2009. Now, Antonio Giovinazzi has ended that long wait for an Italian F1 driver, by capturing his first F1 points at the Red Bull Ring.

Continuing on from his strong qualifying result at Paul Ricard, Giovinazzi made another appearance in Qualifying, partnering alongside team-mate Räikkönen. The two would find themselves qualifying highly with seventh and eighth, with the Italian following behind his experienced team-mate. Thanks to grid penalties to Magnussen, the two Alfa Romeo’s were promoted one spot, giving Giovinazzi seventh place in the race.

Starting on the Soft tyres, the Italian kept his cool and paced himself throughout the Grand Prix. Whilst team-mate Räikkönen was contending with the likes of Norris and Gasly, Giovinazzi was making sure to extend his Soft tyres out until the pit window, something he struggled to do at the last race in France which proved to be costly.

After 24 laps, Giovinazzi was in and with track position behind his team-mate, the Italian would find himself following the Finn home, achieving Alfa Romeo’s first double points finish of the season, but also Antonio’s first points in F1.

The moment has long been coming, and Italy’s long wait for an Italian to score an F1 point again is over. Giovinazzi is now on the board and now leaves both Williams Racing cars to pick up points. The only downside for Giovinazzi in scoring points, is that he had to forfeit a promise to Alfa Romeo team principal Frédéric Vasseur. If he scored points, Vasseur was allowed to cut off a bit of Giovinazzi’s hair – the impressive mane the Italian has. Vassuer delivered the goods with a pair of scissors and cut a bit of his hair in the team’s motorhome.

Video footage of Vasseur chasing down Giovinazzi with a pair of scissors circulated the internet, showcasing a funny but warming moment for the Italian, who finally grabbed his first points after a shaky start to his rookie season.

A promise is a promise.. (especially with your boss). ✂️



#AustrianGP pic.twitter.com/TEQydDLyU1 — Alfa Romeo Racing (@alfaromeoracing) June 30, 2019

“I’m so happy to score my first point. It’s a great feeling and it’s a big weight off my shoulders,” said Giovinazzi.

“I think this is the maximum we could have done today so I’m really pleaseda to have two cars in the top ten. We had a really positive qualifying yesterday, but today’s race was very difficult.

“Perez was right behind me for most of the afternoon and the pressure was heavy, but I really wanted this point. I feel a lot of our work has been rewarded today, but we have to continue moving forward. Since France we have done a step in the right direction and we have to keep it up.”

ALEXANDER ALBON (TORO ROSSO HONDA)

QUALIFIED: 18TH

RACE FINISH: 15TH

Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd.

It was set to be a difficult weekend for Alexander Albon, as prior to the weekend starting, he would have to start the race from the back of the grid for exceeding the amount of power-unit components. This left Toro Rosso Honda to focus solely on planning for the race for Albon, as qualifying wasn’t worth doing with the pending penalties looming for the Thai-Anglo driver.

Throughout practice, the Italian team focused on long runs and showed promise that Albon may perform well in the race. Albon even did qualified in thirteenth place but with the penalties, fell to the back of the grid in eighteenth place ahead of Sainz and George Russell.

Albon’s race was challenging as he couldn’t produce the pace needed to make a fight back through the field, leaving him down the lower end of the pecking order alongside team-mate Daniil Kvyat. After his pit stop, Albon soon found more speed but the damage was done. He couldn’t recover the time lost from the first stint and came home down in fifteenth place.

The penalties occurred thanks to Honda introducing a new upgrade to the rookie, but it would mean that he would have to lose places in front of Red Bull’s home crowd. Albon’s pace from his long runs couldn’t be replicated in the race and leaves the team scratching their heads as they head to Albon’s home race next at Silverstone.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t have the pace today, it was a tough first stint where we weren’t quick enough. We weren’t too bad in the second half of the race, but we lost too much time in the first stint,” said Albon.

“It’s a difficult one to swallow because our long runs were looking quite good on Friday, and that’s two races in a row where we’ve struggled with the balance of the car, so we need to figure out where we can improve.”

GEORGE RUSSELL (WILLIAMS)

QUALIFIED: PIT LANE START

RACE FINISH: 18TH

Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd.

George Russell entered the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday once again, out qualifying his team-mate Robert Kubica.

But during Qualifying 1, Russell impeded Kvyat at Turn 9 whilst the Russian was on a flying lap. This led Kvyat taking the run-off and ruining his lap, ending his qualifying session as he ended in eighteenth place. Russell and Kubica once again rounded off the bottom of qualifying but with rejoice that they will be not starting there thanks to grid penalties.

However, Russell soon found himself guilty of the Kvyat incident and was handed a three-place grid penalty as a result. Moments before the race start. Williams changed his front wing, but didn’t meet the same specification as a the previous one that entered Parc fermé, meaning he was forced to start the race from the pit lane.

Despite the pit lane start, Russell soon caught up with the rest of the field quickly and began making passes on team-mate Kubica, as well as the Toro Rosso drivers in the opening laps. Russell’s quick pace at the rear end of the field was picked up on FOM‘s broadcast of the race, giving the Brit some rare coverage on what he can do on track.

The 2018 FIA Formula 2 champion made his only pit stop for the Hards on Lap 28, and soon found himself next to the Haas of Magnussen. The Dane struggled with the tyres as the American team continue their woes over the Pirelli compounds. This gave the opportunity for Russell to jump ahead of Magnussen and hold him off in the closing stages.

Russell rounded off the Austrian Grand Prix eighteenth ahead of both Magnussen and team-mate Kubica. Russell will now look ahead of his home Grand Prix at Silverstone, hoping to keep finding positives with the Williams team.

“I managed to fight the Toro Rosso’s and the Haas at the beginning, hold them up for a bit and I managed to hold off Magnussen in the closing stages,” said Russell.

“We’re still a long way off, but there’s a few positives in there. Those opening laps were good. I managed to take Robert and Daniil Kvyat at once, which was surprising and nice.

“I was pushing absolutely flat out every single lap, and I’m glad it was noticed. We need to be patient now and wait for some more downforce to come to the car.”