Airflow To Turbo Failure Reason Behind Vettel’s Q1 Exit In Germany

Scuderia Ferrari have confirmed the reason why Sebastian Vettel suffered an unexpected drop from Qualifying 1 for the German Grand Prix.

Ferrari have been on the pace throughout the weekend by setting the fastest times in all practice sessions. Vettel was fastest in Free Practice 1 in front of his home crowd.

Team-mate Charles Leclerc was on top of the timing screens in Free Practice 2 and 3 before entering Qualifying. The strong pace from the Scuderia had put both cars favourite for a high qualifying position.

But in the opening minutes of Qualifying, Vettel reported in an engine-related issue during Qualifying 1 over the radio, which resulted in the Ferrari driver driving slowly around the Hockenheim circuit.

The team removed the engine covers and investigated the engine, discovering an issue within the turbo charger in the power-unit, but the team couldn’t fix the issue that occurred as time began to run out in the session.

After Q1 was over, Ferrari confirmed that the airflow within the turbo was the reason why the German suffered a loss of power within the power-unit. Vettel placed no time in the session and will start Sunday’s race in twentieth and last place.

Vettel’s exit in Q1 is the first time the German has failed to qualify in the top 15 since the 2017 Malaysian Grand Prix, when he sat out the session due to power-unit related issues. Earlier this season, Vettel suffered an airflow to the engine issue at the Austrian Grand Prix, which prevented him from setting a lap in the final session.