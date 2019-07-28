Alfa Romeo Duo Penaltised In German GP; Williams Earn First Point Of 2019 Season

Both Alfa Romeo Racing drivers have been penalised after the German Grand Prix for breaching clutch infringements at the start of the race, allowing Williams Racing to earn their first points of the 2019 Formula 1 Season.

Kimi Räikkönen and Antonio Giovinazzi initially finished the race in seventh and eighth place in a thrilling and action-packed race at Hockenheim. But after the race, the race stewards called the team over an alleged breach of Article 27.1, relating to clutch application for the start of the race.

The stewards found the torque within both cars the clutch did not match with the torque demand as the driver released the clutch within the specified 70 millisecond maximum period, as stated in the regulations. They found both Alfa Romeo cars measured approximately 300 milliseconds.

The breach gives both drivers a ten second stop-and-go penalty, which is equivalent to 30 seconds added to their race time, meaning Räikkönen and Giovinazzi lose their points finishes as they are demoted down to twelfth and thirteenth place.

The penalty means both Haas F1 Team drivers Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen jump up to seventh and eighth place. Mercedes AMG Motorsport‘s Lewis Hamilton endured a difficult day, but leaves Germany with a ninth place result. Behind him in tenth place is Williams’ Robert Kubica, meaning the Grove based team have achieved their first points finish in 2019.

The team have suffered a challenging and dreadful season so far, finishing near the back of the pack at majority of the races. But the result gives them a boost after bringing upgrades to their car for the weekend. The points finish by Kubica marks his first ever points in nine years, with his last points finish coming at the 2010 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.