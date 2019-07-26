Barcelona Clears Speculation Over Future Of Spanish Grand Prix In Formula 1

The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya have released a statement relating to news speculation surrounding the future of the Spanish Grand Prix in Formula 1.

The Spanish Grand Prix’s current contract to host an F1 race expires at the end of the year, with the Barcelona circuit being the host to the event since 1991. The circuit’s future in hosting a Grand Prix is uncertain with the circuit aiming to seek funding from the Spanish Government to keep the race on the calendar.

F1 is set to use a 21-race calendar once again for the 2020 Formula 1 Season, with the inclusion of the new Vietnam Grand Prix and the return of the Dutch Grand Prix. This will mean two races on the 2019 calendar will not have their contracts renewed.

Barcelona, as well as the German and Mexican Grand Prix don’t hold a contract to host a race for 2020 and are looking to negotiate with Liberty Media over a deal to resume hosting a race.

At this weekend’s German Grand Prix, rumours spread over the future of both Mexican and Spanish Grand Prix with multiple sources saying one or the other have a deal lined up to stay on the calendar.

The Barcelona circuit has released a statement regarding the speculation, stating that no new deal has been signed and discussions are still open to keep the race on the calendar.

“No agreement has been reached yet with Formula 1 in order to renew the agreement for the Spanish Grand Prix at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya,” said in the statement released by the Barcelona circuit.

“The negotiations for the renewal of the agreement with Formula 1 continue, and are still open.

“As soon as an agreement has been reached, whether for the renewal or the non-renewal, it will be made known officially through the usual channels used by Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.”

Barcelona is the main venue used for F1’s winter testing before they start the season in March. The circuit is looking to resume hosting pre-season testing in 2020 – even if they don’t host a Grand Prix for that season, but it is subject to confirmation.

Mexico’s future at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez remains unclear with the circuit losing its Government funding in 2019 and with their deal expiring this year. However, Racing Point F1 driver and Mexican Sergio Pérez says talks are looking positive, but no deal has been signed as of yet.