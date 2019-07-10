Callum Ilott Expects Silverstone To Be ‘Challenging’ Ahead of Home Race in Formula 2

Sauber Junior Team by Charouz‘s Callum Ilott expects a challenge at the Silverstone Circuit ahead of his home Grand Prix in FIA Formula 2.

Ilott will be one of three British drivers racing on home soil this weekend, joining alongside Jack Aitken and Jordan King. All three drivers have made an appearance on the podium this season, with Aitken the only one out of the three who has a win to his name.

The Cambridge-born driver claimed a third place in the Sprint race in Barcelona, but has endured a sticky patch since then by picking up one point in the last three rounds. Ilott secured a front-row start in Monaco, but never got to take it due to an electrical fire before the start of the race.

Ahead of his home race, Ilott says he expects a challenge with the Silverstone Circuit due to its mixture of high-speed corners and slow sections, but feels he is going to enjoy racing in front of the British fans.

“It’s always good to be able to race in front of your home crowd, especially when friends and family can come, so I’m going to enjoy it,” said Ilott.

“Aside from it being my home race, Silverstone is a very challenging circuit with some high-speed corners than can expose any minor error, while you also have some slower sections that you need to get right.

“It’s definitely a track that can provide some good racing.”

In last year’s GP3 Series Feature race, Ilott managed to achieve a podium finish with third place finishing behind Anthoine Hubert and Nikita Mazepin. Furthermore, Ilott has reached the top step before in the third race of the 2017 FIA European Formula 3 Championship.

Sauber, who were previously Charouz Racing System last year, enjoyed a successful weekend at Silverstone in Formula 2 with Antonio Fuoco picking up a podium finish in the Feature race, whilst team-mate Louis Delétraz collected a double points finish over the weekend.

Charouz’s owner, Antonin Charouz says that last year’s impressive result should give the team confidence going into the weekend and knowing both Ilott and team-mate Juan Manuel Correa are fans of the circuit, should create a strong combination.

“Silverstone was good to us last year when we entered the team in our own right. We finished on the podium and also scored two more sets of points,” commented Charouz.

“That gives the whole team confidence and I know that both of our rookie drivers like the track. I’m hoping that will be a good combination.”