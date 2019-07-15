Davies wins at Laguna Seca after a sensational ride

Chaz Davies took a superb first win of the 2019 World Superbike season ahead of Jonathan Rea and Toprak Razgatlioglu in round nine of the year.

After producing his best results of the season with two second place finishes, the Welshman went one better in race two for his first victory since Aragon in 2018.

Davies made a great start as he did in the Superpole race, and took the lead immediately from the championship leader at turn one.

Rea tried his best to fightback on lap two as he went down the inside at turn five, but Davies performed the switch back perfectly in what turned out to be the race winning move.

With Davies at his brilliant best, and Alvaro Bautista out of the race due to mechanical problems, Rea settled for second and therefore increased his lead to 81 points.

It was a disastrous weekend for Bautista, who looks a shell of his early season self. The Spanish rider scored zero points and suffered a left shoulder injury due to his crash in the Superpole race.

For the second time this weekend, Razgatlioglu had an uneventful feature race, but one he would have enjoyed every minute of as he took another podium finish with third.

Credit: WorldSBK.com

Fourth was Alex Lowes, who had a great battle with Leon Haslam in the early part of the race, before challenging Tom Sykes.

Sykes was running fourth all the way through, but a small mistake at turn eight with seven laps remaining allowed the Yamaha rider through for his best result of the weekend.

Sykes had stunning late race pace and was doing his best to close down the Pata Yamaha man, but ran out of time and took his third top five from the three races.

Sixth was Leon Haslam, who bounced back from his crash in Saturday’s race one with two top fives from Sunday’s races.

Seventh was Loris Baz, who came out on top in his battle with Jordi Torres, while Marco Melandri took ninth on the GRT Yamaha.

Tenth for the second time in the feature races, was 23 year-old Italian Michael Ruben-Rinaldi on the Barni Racing Ducati.

It was a disappointing last race of the weekend for Michael Van Der Mark, who retired due to mechanical issues like Bautista, which has cost him third spot in the title standings to teammate Lowes.