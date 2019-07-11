Dorian Boccolacci Returns To Formula 2 Scene With Trident

Dorian Boccolacci will race with Trident this weekend in FIA Formula 2, returning to the series after missing the last round in Austria.

The Frenchman previously raced with Campos Racing at the beginning of the F2 Season, only for his time with the Spanish squad to be cut short due to failing to reach an agreement to a new deal. Boccolacci was replaced by Arjun Maini for the Red Bull Ring and Silverstone, which takes place this weekend.

But Boccolacci will make a return to the series with Trident, as he replaced Ralph Boschung who too lost his drive due to financial difficulties. American Ryan Tveter replaced Boschung in Austria for the one round.

Reuniting with his 2017 GP3 Series team, Boccolacci says he feels happy to be back with the Italian team and aims to deliver important results for them at Silverstone.

“I’m elated to get back to the Team Trident family after the remarkable results we scored together in the 2017 GP3 Series,” said Boccolacci

“There are mutual trust and respect with the team and I’m happy the conditions have been met to get back working together. I can’t wait to be back on track and secure an important result at Silverstone.”

Trident currently are tenth overall in the teams’ championship at the halfway point, scoring four points so far from Boschung and Giuliano Alesi. Boccolacci will be partnered with Alesi for this weekend.

Giacomo Ricci, Team manager at Trident Racing is happy to welcome back Boccolacci into the team this weekend and hopes the team can help the Frenchman settle back into the team for this weekend.

“I am very happy to announce that Dorian Boccolacci will return to Team Trident next weekend at Silverstone,” added Ricci.

“We will do our best to assist our driver so that he can quickly find the right chemistry with our car and help the team to capture a prestigious result.”