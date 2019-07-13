F2 Stewards Revise Decision On Gelael, Delétraz Practice Crash; Gelael To Start Last

Prema Racing‘s Sean Gelael will start the FIA Formula 2 Feature race at Silverstone last with a three-place grid drop, after the stewards revisited the incident between himself and Louis Delétraz.

Both drivers made contact with each other in the opening minutes of Practice on Friday. Gelael in the Prema attempted to pass Delétraz in the Carlin at Brooklands, but the Prema made contact with the Swiss driver with his right rear wheel. This sent Gelael into a spin and damaging his rear suspension, ending his session as a result.

The stewards initially gave Gelael a reprimand after they investigated the latter on Friday. However, hours before the Feature race on Saturday is due to begin, the stewards revised their decision and hand the Indonesian driver a three-place grid drop.

After examining video evidence, the stewards found that Delétraz has already committed into the corner on his out lap and was moving away from the apex. Gelael, who was on a hot lap at the time, approached Brooklands at high speed and misjudged the position of his car – resulting into the two colliding. The incident saw Gelael’s Prema suffer suspension damage whilst Delétraz was able to resume running.

The penalty leaves Gelael starting twentieth on the grid, having originally qualified in eighteenth place. Guanyu Zhou will start the Feature race on pole position.