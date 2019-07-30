Formula 2 Leader Nyck de Vries: ‘We Are Going For The Win Every Weekend’

ART Grand Prix‘s Nyck de Vries says he has an approach of aiming to win every race weekend he can in the pursuit for the FIA Formula 2 Championship as the series enter the final five rounds.

The former McLaren Academy driver currently leads the championship with 170 points to his name, 31 points ahead of second place Nicholas Latifi. The Dutch driver has been on the podium in the last six rounds, achieving three wins so far as he holds the top spot of the series.

Silverstone proved to be a challenge for de Vries as he wasn’t able to produce solid pace throughout the weekend compare to title rivals Latifi and Luca Ghiotto, who took the top two spots in the Feature race. de Vries however, was able to leave Great Britain still holding the championship lead and grabbing third place in the Sprint race.

When speaking to The Checkered Flag exclusively after the Silverstone weekend, the championship leader said that he wasn’t thinking about Ghiotto and Latifi throughout his challenging weekend as he focused on gathering as many points as possible.

“Each race weekend counts as much as every others. The approach is the same, we are here to win,” said de Vries.

“We are going for the win every weekend, if you’re not competitive enough you obviously have to try and score as many points as possible.

“Of course that is very important, honestly. That’s not even a lie to try and hide it, it was not in my mind at all during the race as I was fighting.”

de Vries was away from the front runners in Qualifying and for the first race on Saturday, but a decent grid position for Sunday set him up for a podium place, but had to fight against Sauber Junior Team‘s Callum Ilott throughout the second half of the race.

Reflecting on his Silverstone weekend, de Vries admits that he was a ‘damage limitation’ weekend but hopes to keep the momentum going and avoid similar weekends within the five remaining rounds left.

“We should be kinda satisfied with that, it’s been a tough weekend for us so kinda damage limitation but it also proves that we need to keep on pushing to stay in front and fight in front.

“It’s hard to do any predictions ahead, and to have any expectations because obviously, we have the same approach for every weekend, we are here to win and we obviously think that we arrived with the best package, driver, car in every weekend.

“But it also can turn out to be less competitive than normal. We just need to keep momentum going, keep on pushing and to avoid it in the future.”

The next round of the 2019 Formula 2 Season heads to Budapest, a track de Vries likes having won the Feature race last year. The round will mark the last race before the series heads into the summer break and beginning the final four rounds of 2019.

Driving for PREMA Racing in 2018, de Vries performed strongly in a wet-to-dry race, excelling in the dry stint and passing Carlin‘s Lando Norris for the win. It was the Dutchman’s one of three wins that year that led to a fourth place finish in the championship.

de Vries says he likes coming to Hungary and is often greeted by the people and supporters at the circuit, but admits he is unsure on what to expect this year having won last year’s race and coming off a shaky Silverstone weekend.

“Its certainly a track which I really like. I like the country, the fans are amazing, really nice people so, I really enjoy going there.

“It’s hard really to have any true relations and expectations in terms of results but I definitely looking very forward going there to do my best.”