Gasly “confident” in turning fortunes around in Hungary

Pierre Gasly is “confident” that he will be rewarded with a good haul of points at the Hungarian Grand Prix, after a woeful German Grand Prix last Sunday.

Despite qualifying in a commendable fourth place, Gasly crashed in Free Practice 2 and suffered a scrappy race at Hockenheim – one that ended with a collision after misjudging an overtake on Alexander Albon – as his Red Bull Racing team-mate Max Verstappen claimed a second win in three races.

Gasly’s position at Red Bull is reportedly safe for the rest of the 2019 Formula 1 season, according to the team’s motorsport advisor Dr. Helmut Marko, even though Daniil Kvyat and Albon have continually impressed for Scuderia Toro Rosso.

The Frenchman is hopeful that he can get his season back on track just before the summer break at the Hungaroring, a track he regards as one of his favourites due to its technical challenge.

“Budapest is one of my favourite races on the calendar for many reasons,” said Gasly.

“I really like tight, technical tracks with many corners which is exactly the layout of the Hungaroring.

“Secondly, Budapest brings back a lot of good memories from last year’s race with Toro Rosso [when he finished sixth].

“It was my second best result of the year and I’ve had a lot of good races in Hungary with victories, podiums and pole positions in GP2, Formula Renault 3.5 and 2.0.

“Budapest is also a pretty amazing place, I’ve actually spent some holidays in this city as it has a great atmosphere and I like the warm temperatures.

“I feel good when I’m there and I’m always excited to race on this track.”

Gasly hopes that Red Bull can continue its strong pace in Hungary, making use of the typically strong Adrian Newey-designed chassis and the lack of power dependency.

But, Red Bull hasn’t won in Budapest since 2014 and last reached the podium there in ’16 – both through Daniel Ricciardo, now of the Renault F1 Team.

Gasly is under pressure to improve his standing in the Drivers’ Championship, as he now lies 107 points behind Verstappen and faces pressure from seventh-placed Carlos Sainz Jr.

“The Hungaroring is the kind of circuit where Red Bull has been pretty strong in previous years and hopefully that remains to be the case this year,” Gasly added.

“In Germany, I was disappointed not to finish the race as there were a lot of points on offer, but we will continue to focus and I’m confident that soon we’ll get our reward.”