Gasly Hoping For Better Memories In Germany Than Infamous Fire Extinguisher Explosion

Pierre Gasly says he hopes to create better memories at the German Grand Prix this weekend, contrast to 2016 when during a GP2 Series race, a fire extinguisher exploded in his face!

The Frenchman ended the race at Silverstone fourth overall, one position away from his first ever podium finish. The result proved to be Gasly’s best result of the season after what has been a challenging start to his Red Bull Racing career.

Gasly benefited from the crash involving team-mate Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel at Vale, which allowed both Charles Leclerc and Gasly through. Both drivers were able to resume running with Verstappen finishing behind his team-mate. Vettel on the other hand suffered front wing damage and dropped down the field, ending the race in sixteenth place.

After the British Grand Prix weekend, Gasly completed a Pirelli tyre test with Red Bull before enjoying his week off from the sport. But with German Grand Prix looming, Gasly aims to keep his momentum going with another positive result.

“I’m excited for the next round in Germany, especially after a strong weekend at Silverstone, and I’m looking forward to carrying this good momentum forward,” said Gasly

“I was back in the car on Tuesday after the race for the Pirelli tyre test so now I will take a couple of days off, rest a little and then it’s time to train hard and get back in the beast!

The Hockenheimring remains a classic venue in Formula 1, but much of the old circuit is now covered in trees and wildlife, as a new configuration introduced in 2002 takes centre stage for Formula 1 races in Germany.

Last year was the first time Gasly race at the German circuit in Formula 1, with his previous outing coming in the GP2 Series back in 2016.

In the Feature race, Gasly suffered an unusual failure when a fire extinguisher within his car exploded in his face – whilst he was racing! Gasly was later disqualified from that race, but did well in the following Sprint race to grab third place and resume his title aspirations, which he would eventually go on and win against Alfa Romeo Racing‘s Antonio Giovinazzi.

Gasly’s first F1 outing at the circuit ended with a fourteenth place after a failed gamble on the wet tyres proved to be costly, but Gasly is hoping to create better memories this time round with Red Bull.

“Hockenheim is a track I like and I would have loved to race on the old Hockenheimring which was even more special than the current one.

Nevertheless it’s still a pretty exciting circuit in terms of racing and last year’s race was quite epic with a lot of things happening. I like the stadium part in the last sector the most as it’s so technical and challenging.

“Hockenheim is also the only place in my career where the fire extinguisher has exploded in my face whilst racing, so hopefully this year it will treat us better!”﻿