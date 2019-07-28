Gavin Harlien dominates, wins SST Race 2 at Mid-Ohio

The Stadium Super Trucks‘ inaugural trip to Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course probably gave fans a sense of déjà vu to the previous races at Honda Indy Toronto round earlier in July. Like in Canada, Gavin Harlien wrapped up the week with a Sunday race win after Cole Potts won the first on Saturday.

After finishing last in Saturday’s race following issues that forced him to pit road, Harlien started on the pole with Bill Hynes and Arie Luyendyk Jr. behind him. Jeff Hoffman and Saturday’s runner-up Greg Biffle started fourth and fifth, respectively, followed by Potts, Robby Gordon, and Matt Brabham. After qualifying and Race #1, Brabham was the weekend leader with 15 points ahead of Gordon and Potts (both 13); with just five points, Harlien was eighth.

The field organised into single-file racing shortly after the green flag, with Harlien leading Hynes as Hoffman and Biffle moved up to third and fourth, respectively. Early into the second lap, Luyendyk’s plummet reached its zenith when he made contact with Potts and went into the dirt, rejoining the course at the back.

Hynes dropped three spots as Hoffman, Biffle, and Brabham overtook him to place him in fifth by the end of lap two. As lap three began, Biffle spun into the wall after a poor landing off the Continental Tire jump and sank from third to sixth. In front of him, Gordon passed Potts for fourth as the first competition caution came out. By this point, Harlien was the leader in front of Brabham, Gordon, and Potts.

During the caution, Biffle reported to pit road to repair his tyre rub, but crewmen concluded the damage was not serious and he returned to the race as it returned to green. Although the field passed Biffle as he left the pits, he was permitted to rejoin on the lead lap after safely merging at the rear of the grid behind seventh-placed Luyendyk.

Harlien led the next three laps leading to the final competition yellow. Behind him, Brabham and Hoffman battled for second, while Potts and Gordon fought for fourth as the five distanced themselves from the remainder of the field. Before the caution, Luyendyk went to pit road.

The grid bunched back together for the yellow. At the restart, Harlien maintained his lead ahead of Brabham and Hoffman. Neither were able to catch Harlien as he scored his second win of 2019 and seventh of his career.

