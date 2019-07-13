Gelael Withdraws From Silverstone F2 Races Due To Personal Reasons

Sean Gelael will not race in this weekend’s FIA Formula 2 races at Silverstone due to personal reasons that happened in the first part of the race weekend.

Gelael initally qualified for the Feature race in eighteenth place, before the Indonesian driver was handed a three-place grid penalty that saw him push down to twentieth place.

However prior to the Feature race, Prema Racing announced on their social media channels that the Indonesian driver will not take part in any of the races this weekend at Silverstone due to personal reasons following events that occurred in the first part of the weekend.

The penalty has handed late as the race stewards revised their decision on the Gelael and Louis Delétraz practice crash at the beginning of the weekend. Originally, the stewards gave the reprimand to the Indonesian driver before they revised the decision.

PREMA Racing regrets to announce that driver Sean Gelael will not take part in the Silverstone races due to personal reasons following to the events occurred in the first part of the weekend. pic.twitter.com/hC7EsO6qK3 — PREMA (@PREMA_Team) July 13, 2019

Gelael was on a flying lap and attempted to pass the Carlin driver, but the two made contact at Brooklands and resulted in damaging the Prema’s suspension. Gelael’s session ended whilst Delétraz resumed running.