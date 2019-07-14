Güven takes maiden Porsche Supercup pole position at Silverstone

Ayhancan Güven took pole position in a tight qualifying session that saw the top eighteen positions covered by less than one second, for the 2019 Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup race at the British Grand Prix, with a fastest lap time of 2:02.288.

For much of the session it was looking like Larry ten Voorde would take pole position after setting the early pace, for nearly all of the thirty minute session the Dutchman held his own at the top of the time sheets, that was until the last five minutes when Julien Andlauer set the fastest time.

It wouldn’t be long before the times would fall again, this time 2018 pole sitter and race winner Florian Latorre put in a fantastic lap to top the times, seconds later it would be bettered by rookie driver Güven to take pole position by seven-hundredths of a second, a time that would stand until the chequered flag as no other driver could better it.

Credit: Porsche AG / hoch zwei

It was a good day for Porsche Junior Jaxon Evans as he secured third place on the grid, his best performance in Supercup qualifying to date as he beat the ever improving Mikkel O.Pedersen by 0.027 seconds.

Early pole-sitter ten Voorde slid down to fifth place in the closing minutes of the session, finishing just ahead of the first of the usually dominant Lechner Racing cars, Porsche Junior Julien Andlauer setting a time of 2:02.633 to complete the third row of the grid, with his fastest lap time disallowed for exceeding track limits.

Al Faisal Al Zubair put in another strong performance as he took seventh place alongside rookie Joey Mawson in his best qualifying performance of the year. Reigning champion Michael Ammermüller will start the race from ninth place, sharing the row with rookie Kantadhee Kusiri.

Credit: Porsche / Adam Piggott

Dan Harper was fastest of the British drivers as he out-qualified Porsche Carrera Cup GB rival Josh Webster, who he will share the sixth row with. 2018 Carrera Cup GB champion Tio Ellinas lines up thirteenth on the grid alongside George Gamble; Seb Perez qualified in twenty-second place, while John Ferguson finished in twenty-ninth place.

VIP Guest driver Sir Chris Hoy put in a solid performance to qualify in twenty-sixth place, the six-time Olympic champion happy with his performance and looking forward to the race.

Roar Lindland continued his dominant run to take the Pro-Am pole position ahead of Philipp Sager and Stephen Grove.