Jack Aitken Determined To Bounce Back With ‘Absolute Best Result’ At Home F2 Race

Campos Racing‘s Jack Aitken is determined to bounce back in the FIA Formula 2 Championship – hoping to make a trip to the podium or even a race win at his home circuit.

Aitken is one of three British F2 drivers arriving into the Silverstone Circuit for their home race, with Callum Ilott and Jordan King the other two hoping to impress the home crowd. All three Brits have made a trip to the rostrum at least once this season, but it is the Campos driver who has stepped on the top step.

The Anglo-Korean driver lies fifth overall in the drivers’ championship with one win under his belt, coming at the Feature race in Baku. But Aitken suffered a challenging round at the Red Bull Ring, scoring only one point and dropping down the field when he made contact with fellow Renault Academy driver Anthoine Hubert.

Despite the shaky weekend in Austria, Aitken is determined to put that behind him with his home race coming up, aiming to get the best possible result on home soil.

“It was a tough weekend last time out. We just didn’t have the package to be at the sharp end all weekend, with some mistakes made from all of us,” said Aitken.

“But with my home race coming up next, I’m positive we’ll bounce back and get the absolute best result we can in front of my friends and family!”

The twenty-three year old has made a visit to the Silverstone podium in 2017 in the GP3 Series, finishing second in the Sprint race behind Giuliano Alesi.

The 2019 season for Aitken has seen its highs and lows, but a drastic improvement from his rookie 2018 season with ART Grand Prix. With more trips to the podium and points scored than last year, Aitken is within a shout of a potential title charge, but a sizeable gap to championship leader Nyck de Vries means the Campos driver will need some miracles.

With the support of the British crowd behind him and the fellow British drivers, Aitken says he would love to achieve a home victory at Silverstone, but has noted the unpredictability of the F2 series and knows that it’ll be a difficult challenge to achieve.

“I would love to have a home win or to be on the podium – that would be really cool,” he said on the FIA Formula 2 website.

“But, it’s difficult because you don’t know if the car will be there. We have had good races, we have had bad races, so I really hope that we have the car to do it. If we do, then I am going to make the most of it, that is all I can really count on.”