Jack Aitken On Home Race Winning Pass: ‘I Just Had To Go For It’

Jack Aitken speaks about his race winning overtake on Louis Delétraz in the FIA Formula 2 Sprint race at Silverstone, saying that he ‘saw half a gap and went for it’.

The Campos Racing driver delivered a remarkable performance in front of his home crowd, taking home his second win of the season. Aitken made a brave but fair move on the Carlin driver at Brooklands for the race lead, a move that stuck in favour of the Anglo-Korean driver as he would pull away from Delétraz in the dying moments of the race.

Prior of the Silverstone round, Aitken initially dreamed about achieving a win or podium finish on home soil, but ruled it out following a shaky weekend at the Red Bull Ring.

But the Campos driver managed to deliver that dream in front of the British fans and his family, after a good Feature race where he finished in fifth place.

“It’s what I’ve been hoping for, for the last two weeks pretty much,” said Aitken

“We struggled a bit in quali so that wasn’t the best start to our weekend but we had a good Feature Race and thought the pace was alright. We just managed to get it done today.

“We had a decent start and was able to make the moves. I was just thinking that I might not get many chances when I was behind Louis especially, so I just had to go for it.”

Aitken started the race from fourth but got off the line well at the start to be within the fight for the lead with Delétraz and ART Grand Prix‘s Nyck de Vries. By the end of Lap 1, Aitken lied third behind the two drivers.

But Aitken started to make his assault up the front with an attempt move on de Vries at Village, but the Dutchman managed to held him off into the new section of the Silverstone circuit, before the Campos saw his way past at Brooklands.

As the race progressed, the Renault Academy driver stuck behind Delétraz for most of the race until he began setting fastest laps and eat away the gap. Delétraz, who was looking for his first ever win the series, soon lost the position to Aitken when the Campos dived into the inside at Brooklands, snatching the lead away.

In the press conference after the Sprint race, Aitken described his overtakes with de Vries and Delétraz that eventually led to his third win in Formula 2.

“I had a go into Turn 4 because I was close to Nyck and got a run, but I went in a bit too deep and he cut back. I just tried to hold it around the outside of Turn 5,” commented Aitken.

“I managed to stay there and I knew that I had the DRS so if he just gave me a car’s width on the exit, which was all I needed, then it was just making sure I got nice and late on the brakes and got the move done. That was quite nice because obviously Callum [Ilott] was quite close as well. It was getting a bit busy at that time of the race so to get a bit of a gap was nice.

“Then on Louis, like I said I wasn’t sure how much he had left in the tank. I was pushing quite hard at that point. I thought I couldn’t spend a lot of time behind him because these high-speed corners just destroy the tyres if you’re behind another car.

“I got the DRS into the Brooklands and he left half a gap or so [laughs], and I just took it. It was good racing and he gave me just enough space which was pretty awesome.”