Jack Aitken Storms Towards Home Race Win In Formula 2 Sprint Race

Campos Racing’s Jack Aitken captured a home win at Silverstone in the FIA Formula 2 Sprint race.

The Anglo-Korean driver was second for majority of the race, but in the later stages managed to eat away the gap to Carlin’s Louis Deletraz, passing the Swiss driver at Brooklands.

ART Grand Prix and F2 points leader Nyck de Vries managed to keep ahead of Britain’s Callum Ilott for most of the race, rounding off a challenging weekend with a podium.

The race started with reverse grid pole Ilottt getting off the line slowly, allowing Deletraz, Aitken and de Vries through to duel for the lead of the race. The Carlin managed to get ahead whilst the ART and Campos squabble for second overall.

Guanyu Zhou and Mick Schumacher fought for eighth place, going side-by-side throughout the old complex of the Silverstone circuit. Zhou had to yield at Copse and lost eighth place to the German. Giuliano Alesi spun at Luffied after Arjun Maini made contact with the Frenchman and retired from the race, resulting in a safety car.

At the end of Lap 3, the safety car came in as Deletraz led the restart ahead of de Vries, Aitken, Ilott and Nicholas Latifi.

de Vries lost second when Aitken made a lunge at The Loop. The two went side-by-side on the Wellington straight, with Aitken sweeping past the ART around the outside at Brooklands.

Tatiana Calderon spun her BWT Arden at Stowe whilst battling with Dorian Boccolacci in the Trident. The Colombian demoted to seventeenth place as a result.

Feature race winner Luca Ghiotto stormed round the outside of Latifi at Stowe, claiming fifth place with a wonderful overtake against the Canadian.

As the race reached its climax, drops of rain began to intensify around parts of the Silverstone circuit. Ghiotto dived into the pits for new tyres after sustaining a puncture, handing Latifi back fifth place as he battled with Schumacher for the position.

Aitken made a late charge for the lead and managed to eat away the gap to race leader Deletraz. In the run down the Wellington straight, Aitken dived on the inside at Brooklands and captured the lead of the race against the Carlin.

Aitken crosses the line first and captured a home win in the Sprint race, with Deletraz in second ahead of de Vries, who held on to keep Ilott behind for third place.

Latifi takes fifth place ahead of Schumacher and Nobuharu Matsushita. UNI-Virtuosi Racing’s Zhou rounds off the points paying positions.